How to unlock all characters in Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania

You’ll have to open coffins, defeat bosses, and evolve the new weapons to unlock all the Castlevania main characters in the new Vampire Survivors DLC. There is a lot of content in this DLC, including a new map and secret characters.

All characters and how to unlock them in Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania

The main characters from Castlevania go after Dracula in Vampire Survivors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All the new characters—except for one—in the Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania DLC need to be unlocked by playing in the Ode to Castlevania map. There are a total of 20 characters to unlock and a new map to explore, plus new weapons with each character. Here are all the main Castlevania characters you can unlock in Vampire Survivors:

Character How to unlock Notes Leon Belmont Find and open the first coffin in Ode to Castlevania. The coffin is near the entrance to the castle after the Tirajisu passive item. Sonia Find seven Heart Refresh items after opening the Stallion Gate. The Stallion Gate opens after you defeat the giant bat boss you meet after entering the castle. Trevor Belmont Defeat the Giant Medusa Head with Leon Belmont. The Medusa Head is the boss you face after the bat as you explore the castle, after you go up a diagonal corridor. Alucard Defeat the Doppelganger with Trevor Belmont. The boss north of the Giant Medusa Head after you pass through the hourglass-shaped corridors. Julius Belmont Find and open the second coffin in Ode to Castlevania. The second coffin is through a secret passage at the bottom of the library in the castle. Soma Cruz Defeat Gergoth with Julius Belmont. The boss just before you reach the Clock Tower. Christopher Belmont Evolve the Alucart Sworb. Alucard’s default weapon plus Simon Belmont Evolve the Jet Black Whip. Pick up the Stone Mask to evolve Christopher Belmont’s default weapon. Juste Belmont Evolve the Wind Whip. Pick up the Crow to evolve Simon Belmont’s default weapon. Grant Danasty Evolve the Water Dragon Whip. Pick up the Attractorb to evolve Trevor Belmont’s default weapon. Charlotte Aulin Find seven Mirrors of Truth after unlocking the Capra Gate. The Capra opens after you defeat the Paranoia boss in the Grand Library. Sypha Belnades Defeat Slogra and Gaibon with Grant Danasty. Slogra and Gaibo are the two bosses at the end of the gall after the Giant Medusa Head. Yoko Belnades Defeat Abaddon with Soma Cruz. Abbaddon is the boss at the top of the Clock Tower. Jonathan Morris Evolve the Hand Grenade. Pick up the Candelabrador to evolve Soma Cruz’s default weapon. Eric Lecarde Evolve the Javelin. Pick up the Spellbinder to evolve Jonathan Morris’ default weapon. Hector Find seven Karma Coins after opening the Scorpion Gate. The Scorpion gate opens after you defeat the Puppet Master boss. Shanoa Evolve the Iron Ball and Alucard Spear. Iron Ball is John Morris’ default weapon and evolves with Armor.

Alucard Spear is Eric Lecarde’s default weapon and evolves with Wings. Maria Renard Complete any stage with Shanoa and Juste Belmont. Doesn’t have to be in the Ode to Castlevania map. Richter Belmont Evolve the Guardian’s Targe. Pick up Pummarola to evolve Maria Renard’s default weapon. ??? Find Dracula as Richter Belmont. Dracula is in the Throne Room at the top of the Clock Tower.

There are also more than 50 secret characters you can unlock after unlocking the “???” character on this list, so you’ll still have a lot of runs to play after unlocking all the new characters. 20 of the secret characters can be unlocked after the final cutscene. The next 36 characters, including Carmilla, can be unlocked after exploring the new castle rooms after you defeat Dracula, and the last four after defeating a final secret boss.

