Who voices Indy in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?

MachineGames finally showed off the first look at its upcoming Indiana Jones game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle during Jan. 18’s Xbox Developer_Direct presentation. The gameplay rightfully stole the show, but fans also demanded to know who was voicing Indy in this new adventure.

This take on Indiana Jones is set between some of the original movies, and uses actor Harrison Ford’s likeness for the iconic character. It was clear in the trailer that the voice wasn’t Ford’s work, however, which led to viewers spamming who they thought was taking up the role for MachineGames’ latest Nazi-punching escapade. Thankfully, Bethesda answered that question almost immediately when sharing the release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle—even if it was a pretty obvious choice.

Who voices Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?

Get ready for a new adventure with an Indy that is supposed to feel familiar. Image via Bethesda

As if the performance didn’t make MachineGames and Bethesda’s choice for Indiana Jones obvious, both studios have since confirmed that star voice actor Troy Baker is picking up the hat and whip for this new adventure.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, MachineGames’ co-founder and lead game designer Jerk Gustafsson noted that Baker is not only bringing a “charm and sense of humor” Indy needs, but that The Last of Us star is also a “big Indiana Jones fan,” and has helped contribute to the game in more ways than just his voice role.

“He’s not only a very good actor, he also contributes quite a lot to actually make the game better,” Gustafsson said to EW. “When we go through with [blocking for motion-capture,] there’s a lot of adjustments and changes, not only to the script itself, but also to how we set up the scenes, how we set up the cameras. Troy is much more a part of the development team than we usually see just because he’s in those blocking sessions.”

Who voices Emmerich Voss and Gina Lombardi in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?

Along with confirming Troy Baker’s role as Indiana Jones, MachineGames also revealed that the game’s main villain, Emmerich Voss, will be voiced by Marios Gavrilis, while another key character, Gina Lombardi, is voiced by actress Alessandra Mastronardi.

Gavrilis is best known for doing German VO for major characters across plenty of games like Death Stranding, Gotham Knights, and Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, along with anime and traditional acting. Mastronardi is better known for her role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and her general Italian acting career. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be her first video game appearance.