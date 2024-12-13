As you explore Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, you’ll find several puzzles and secrets. These historical mysteries were left behind by people who wanted to protect them, and one mystery you’ll encounter is the fire statue puzzle in the Vatican’s Underworld.

You find this during the main story events while exploring the Vatican. Unlike the other puzzles you find in this area, it’s not required. Instead, it’s a fun mystery you can solve along the way revealing an interesting item you can take with you throughout your time in the Vatican’s Underworld area. This puzzle might take some time to figure out, but we can make it easier. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve the Vatican Underworld fire statue puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to complete Vatican Underworld fire statue puzzle in Indiana Jones

You can find the fire statue puzzle on the northwest part after you proceed through Nicholas V’s tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find this puzzle in a corner of the Underworld, shortly after you’ve entered the crypt, and you’ve completed the Sacred Wounds puzzle. Because this is an optional puzzle, it’s easy to miss it in the corner of the map, tucked away on the side. When you enter the room, there are several skeleton statues surrounding a single sarcophagus, and you’ll have to light braziers of the particular statues to open it up.

Although you can find this puzzle relatively early, before you wrap up the main campaign in the Vatican, you should wait until you complete The Secret of Giants collection. In this collection, you’ll gather 10 photographs of the various inscriptions hidden throughout the city. Four of these pictures are required to progress in the main story of Indiana Jones, and the other six are waiting for you to track down. The pictures you capture relate to the skeleton statues and which ones you need to light.

The first inscription has a candle underneath it, indicating you must light this statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you examine The Secret of Giant inscription photographs you took, a couple will infer which of the statues you need to light up. The candle at the bottom of the picture is not the only clue. The mural and what’s happening in them also provide context, as these share the history between the giants and the Christian church when they joined forces together to protect the Great Circle.

Here’s a full breakdown of the correct statues you need to light. They do not need to be lit in any particular order, but when we’re pointing out statues, we’re beginning at the entrance of the room, and working from left to right.

First statue

Third statue

Fourth statue

Sixth statue

Seventh statue

Ninth statue

You can use the jawbone to fight against enemies, and deal heavy damage to them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you light the correct statues, the sarcophagus should open up. You can now withdraw the prize waiting for you, which is a powerful melee weapon. It appears to be a broken jawbone that might have been used in combat. You’ll be able to make plenty of use of it when fighting against Fascists or Nazis in Indiana Jones.

