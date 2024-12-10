How to solve the Sacred Wounds puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

While searching for clues to the whereabouts of the cat mummy in the Vatican City, Indiana Jones and his priest friend, Antonio, discover a passageway to a secret underground area. Within this mysterious underworld is the Sacred Wounds puzzle.

How to solve the Sacred Wounds puzzle in Indiana Jones

As Indiana enters the Tower of Nicholas V, he comes upon a basin and a mural. You already have a clue during a cutscene that explains how blood is the key to the Sacred Wounds puzzle. Thanks to his friend Antonio, Indiana has a bottle of blessed wine meant to represent the blood of Christ. At the first mural, pour some wine into the basin, turn the stone mural to open the door, and make your way through to the next area.

Look at the mural and pour wine into the basin to reveal the number. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the next room, you will see a figure of Jesus on the cross with Roman numerals at different points of his body and other murals with basins around the edge of the room. Take a photo of the Jesus mural to get your first clue. Next, pour wine into the basin in front of Jesus on the cross to reveal handles at each hand, foot, and at his side.

You can move the handles to the correct Roman numeral, so next, you have to figure out the right numbers using the basins at the other murals. Each mural shows what part of the body it represents, but you can also take a photo of it to get a confirmation from Indiana.

Pour wine into the basins in front of the murals and watch as the wine reacts with something inside to reveal a number. One mural is behind a gate that closes behind you, but there is an easy way out. After you reveal the number, head around to the side, pick up a candlestick to break the wall down, and return to the main room.

Move the handles to each number to open the door to the next area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After photographing each mural and pouring wine to reveal the numbers hidden in the basins, you should have all the necessary information. Remember that Jesus is facing you when moving the handles, so his left foot or hand will be on your right side.

Left hand – II (2)

Right hand – II (2)

Side – III (3)

Right foot – III (3)

Left foot – IV (4)

As soon as you pull the final handle, the mural will move to reveal another passageway, and you can continue exploring. For more Indiana Jones and The Great Circle tips, check out the Father and Son mystery and where to find the codes to unlock every safe.

