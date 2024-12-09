All safe locations and codes in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

As you explore Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, you will find locked safes and containers in a few of the areas. These require a numerical code and the only way to get it is to find a clue hidden nearby. If you’re struggling to find any codes, we have all safe and code locations here.

Recommended Videos

Where to find and solve safe codes in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

You’ll more than likely find each of these naturally as you try and complete Indiana Jones and the Great Circle quests in the Vatican City and beyond. The safes and containers are either randomly discovered in an area or are a small puzzle part of a larger quest. They’re not to be confused with the small boxes you can get into by simply smashing off the lock. The safes are regular-looking black safes, while the safe boxes are much larger, usually white and red. Each have a numerical code to find and then enter to unlock.

Find resources and cash in these locked containers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The code for each safe is hidden in a clue somewhere nearby. It could be in a drawer, etched on statues, or in cryptic notes. If you can’t seem to find the clues, you can check for the solutions below.

Area Location Clue Solution Reward Vatican City Belvedere Courtyard.



In a tent on the left of the courtyard. Open a drawer to the left of the box and find a card inside with two digits written on it. Turn the card over to find two more digits. 5238 Cash

Splinter Smash book Vatican City Part of the Secret of Secrets mystery quest.



In the office by the Sistine Chapel’s main hall. Two notes in the office show hints and a decoder.

Use the notes to decode symbols written on the base of two statues of saints in the office. 4471 Cutman I book

Hidden note Vatican City Part of the A Date To Remember mystery quest.



The container is in the Apostolic Museum Wing.

The clues are in the restricted area of Belvedere Courtyard. One clue is in a shipment report in the tent to the southwest of the restricted area. The others are in the desk near the locked container.

The letter says October 15 (FRI – VEN).

The code key is DICE. Check this against the table to see the corresponding numbers. 6380 Vatican Medicine Vatican City Part of the Signs of Trouble mystery quest.



Find the note in a bible on the altar in the Sistine Chapel.



The safe is in a small tent in the restricted Excavation Site. The date on the note in the bible is the solution to the safe code. 1891 Cash

A message Vatican City Part of the Father and Son mystery quest available after completing A Nun In Trouble.



Find the room on the third floor while in Borgia Tower by going along a walkway in Borgia Courtyard and using Giuliana’s key in the door on the right. Find two notes in this room. The first has circled letters and the second has a diagram. Pair the consecutive letters to find the code. 5873 Mystery notes Vatican City In the cellar of the post office at Via Di Belvedere. Defeat the guard and take the note from his body. The solution for the code is ‘November, last year’. 1136 Street Scrapper I book Vatican City In the garden storage room connected to the museum. Turn off the green lamp near the door to reveal the code on the wall. 7171 Lost artifact: Drinking Horn Gizeh Part of the Cloud Atlas mystery quest.



In a weather station northwest of the workers’ area. There are two notes in the table in the weather station.



Match the cloud status on the dates to the number on the guide. 0609 Gizeh Medicine Gizeh Located during The Idol of Ra, the main story quest in Gizeh.



In the Nazi Vehicle Garage. Read the note on the table to find the code. 0805 Harvest Stele Gizeh At the Nazi Compound in the building where you find Hoss’s office. Found in a note about the Giant’s tattoo. 40926 Cash

Ancient Relic

A gun Gizeh Part of the Bright Future mystery quest.



The chest is near Professor Oman’s research area.



The notes are in the Nazi Vehicle Garage. Find Phol’s letter to start the mystery, and the note with the code in the Nazi Vehicle Garage.



Enter the code in the locked safe found between the Great Sphinx and the Tomb of Khentkawes. 0926 No reward as it is a trap and you should just run away as fast as possible to survive and conclude the mystery. Himalayas Found in the Officer’s Lounge aboard the KMS Kummetz. The code is on the table. Pick up the code wheels and put them in the machine in the right order by noting which has the right letters from the Captain’s Code on them. Enter the code by turning the wheels. Take note of the code shown underneath, Check the second code against the list found elswhere in the room. Use that numerical code to open the door. 3666 Unlocks the door to continue the area. Sukhothai Found in Voss’s camp. Stay undetected and keep underground. Take down the guards in the room and one of them will have the code in a note. 5484 Four gold bars Sukhothai Found in a flooded hut near Tongdang’s place. Find a photograph and look and the back. Travel southwest to Wat Si Sawai. Go towards the ruins and take the left path. Find an image of a tiger and a paw nearby with the code. Go back to the flooded hut. 2480 Jumbo Grip book

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy