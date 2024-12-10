How to complete Lost Artifacts of Europe in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

When exploring the Vatican in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, there are multiple mysteries for you to discover throughout the area. A notable one you’ll encounter is the Lost Artifacts of Europe, where you’ll need to track down five objects for this collection.
This is a tougher collection to complete while visiting the Vatican. We recommend returning to this collection after you complete the main story in this region, but you can work on it along the way. If you’re looking for a quick way to learn the locations of these artifacts, it doesn’t hurt to speak with Ernesto to see if he has an Exploration Book for you to purchase, revealing their locations. Still, the locations don’t make them easy to find. We’ll be covering how to find all Lost Artifacts of Europe, and how to get them in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
All Lost Artifacts of Europe locations in Indiana Jones
Indiana Jones is an archeologist who wants to make sure any ancient artifact or object discovered on his journey goes to the proper museum where the masses can study and appreciate it. The Lost Artifacts of Europe highlights five items hidden in the Vatican, and you’ll need to seek them out throughout the city. As you might imagine, these locations are tough to find, but if you speak with Ernesto, he has an Exploration Book you can purchase that shows their exact location. Unfortunately, these books don’t tell you how to find them, which is the real challenge.
Unlike the Ancient Artifact or The Secret of Giants collections, there are not too many that you have to track down to complete it. After you have them all, return them to Antonio, who can ensure they go to the proper place. This quest also doesn’t have a larger impact on The Great Circle main quest, but it’s a respectful nod to Indiana’s dedication to preserving history.
Here’s where you can find all five Lost Artifacts of Europe in Indiana Jones.
