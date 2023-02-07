Witch or Wizard: Which is the better choice in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy provides an authentic Wizarding World experience in every sense of the word. The game allows you to traverse the sprawling landscapes in and around Hogwarts, including the namesake castle, the neighboring village of Hogsmeade, and a vast open world to explore. There is also in-depth spellcasting and every magic element known to Harry Potter fans, but before we got into all of that, we need to create a character that can experience everything this world has to offer.

Enter the character creation menu. This is the first thing that every player will end up doing when they start up the game. Hogwarts Legacy gives you the option to choose between being a witch or a wizard. Regardless of which one you choose, you will still gain access to all of the customization options that the game has to offer. Therefore, this choice is purely aesthetic since choosing either witch or wizard does not change anything gameplay-wise in the game.

There are no choices in the game inherently meant for a witch or wizard, so you can choose either without consequence. The way that the characters interact with you is very gender-neutral as well, simply referring to you as the new student, without using any specific pronouns. With the inclusion of a trans character in the game, it seems like Avalanche Studios have taken a more progressive approach to their character development and storytelling.

Image via Avalanche Studios

The only true choices in Hogwarts Legacy are story-related with your decisions made throughout the game, from your choice in house to broader story-wide choices affecting the overall state of the game. This is a very definitive change when you compare it to older games like Dragon Age.

Thus, you can just go ahead and pick a witch or wizard as you so please, just know that your decision will be permanent and there is no going back once you finalize on one of them. The only way to make changes would be to restart the game from scratch and if you have progressed far enough, that option is not very appealing.

Hogwarts Legacy is now live and ready to be played for Deluxe Edition owners on consoles including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. PC users now have the option to pre-load the game on Steam and Epic Games Store to keep it ready for the Feb 7 early access phase that will go live at 10 am PST later today.