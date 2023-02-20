In Hogwarts Legacy, there are many quests to complete, achievements to earn, and spells to learn. While attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, you can also make friends and share stories and journey’s together. But there will come a time when you must make tough decisions regarding some of these characters.

Sebastian Sallow is a Slytherin who continuously appears throughout the storyline. And he is one of the characters you’ll confide in and spend time with at Hogwarts.

However, your friendship will be tested during the quest, In the Shadow of Fate, as you can turn him in for a deadly crime or choose not to.

So, should you turn Sebastian in or not in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy: In the Shadow of Fate Quest outcomes, explained

While most of the dialogue options in Hogwarts Legacy are superficial and don’t ultimately affect the ending, this decision is a bit different. And depending on how you’ve spent your Talent Points, you may want to choose a particular option.

During the, In the Shadow of Fate quest, it’s up to you and Ominis Gaunt to decide whether to turn Sebastian in for killing his uncle Solomon.

If you don’t turn Sebastian in, he won’t get arrested, and he won’t be expelled from Hogwarts. By selecting this option, you can still learn all three Unforgivable Curses: Avada Kedavra, Crucio, and Imperio.

If you turn Sebastian in, he will get arrested, and he’ll be expelled and taken to the Ministry of Magic. In addition, he won’t appear at the end of the game or in the quest, In the Shadow of Friendship; instead, you’ll meet with Ominis. And, if you haven’t yet learned Avada Kedavra, you will no longer be able to learn the curse if you choose this route.

So, don’t turn Sebastian in if you want to learn all the Unforgivable Curses. And if you don’t care about the curses, you can turn him in.

Ultimately, whether you turn Sebastian in or not comes down to your goals and personal preferences in Hogwarts Legacy.