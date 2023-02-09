Should you learn the Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy or not?

In Hogwarts Legacy, you get to explore the massive open world to meet new characters and complete different quests. You get to explore the halls of the magical school, learning new spells and magic by attending different classes.

While some spells will be taught in regular classes, others will require you to venture into side quests with certain companions.

Sebastian Sallow is one of the characters you will befriend in Hogwarts Legacy, and his questline will introduce different types of curses, even Unforgivable ones. Progressing in Sebastian’s quest line gives you a chance to learn spells outside the curriculum. So if you’re wondering whether being evil in Hogwarts is an option, we got you covered.

Should you learn Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy?

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy does not feature a morality system, meaning players can choose to be evil in the game. So, it is highly beneficial to learn the three Unforgivable Curses, as they provide immense abilities in combat. For instance, learning the killing curse Avada Kedavra, allows you to take down enemies almost instantly. However, you won’t be able to learn these curses right away and must level up your character to access the missions.

If you want to learn the three Unforgivable Curses, you simply need to progress in Sebastian Sallow’s quests.

Learning these curses and using them on enemies is highly effective, but has no impact on classmates or fellow students. Crucio is the first Unforgivable curse you learn, followed by Imperio, and finally Avada Kedavra. Remember, the requirement to learn Avada Kedavra is level 28, so it’s best to level up quickly.

Most of the interactions you have with the characters will not reflect any evil intention or negative remarks. Instead, you get to choose whether you want to be a model student or travel down a road less taken. While interacting with classmates and other students, you’ll notice all the dialogue options either have empathizing remarks or disagreeing comments. Although you can spell cast on classmates and other students, it will not affect or harm them. There is no show of evil intent while speaking with fellow students or Hogwarts staff. So if you are looking to recreate Potter taking on Malfoy with the Sectumsempra, it may not go according to plan.

Taking an example from Elden Ring makes it easier to understand how evil you can be in Hogwarts Legacy. In Elden Ring, you can kill the merchants and collect their bell bearings to still access their shops. However, you cannot do the same in Hogwarts Legacy. Spellcasting on merchants and other NPCs has no effect at all. The animals and mythical creatures you find in the wild don’t seem to be affected by these spells either.

Another part of being evil would be lying or stealing, which becomes significant in Potions’ class. You are given the option to steal the Fwooper Feather for Garreth Weasley in Professor Sharp’s class. You can choose to steal the feather and give it to Garreth, but the outcome isn’t as punishing. When the Professor catches you, he simply asks about it. You can lie or own up to your actions through the dialogue choices.

If you lie to the Professor, he simply asks you to be more responsible in Hogwarts Legacy and take account of your actions instead of some major punishment.