Hogwarts Legacy Fwooper feather: Should you steal the Fwooper feather from Professor Sharp’s office for Garreth Weasley?

In Hogwarts Legacy, you get to make friends from different houses and attend classes to learn various spells. Attending these classes will allow you to get additional assignments from Professors, which helps you progress quickly in the game.

One of the classes you need to attend is the Potions class taught by Professor Sharp. It is a part of the main quest, and this is where you’ll meet Garreth Weasley. After interacting with Garreth, he asks you to steal a Fwooper Feather from Professor Sharp’s office.

You are presented with a choice here. You can either steal the Fwooper Feather or leave it behind in the Professor’s office. You might be wondering if your decision at this part impacts the storyline.

Here’s what you should do in this scenario with Garreth Weasley and Professor Sharp in Hogwarts Legacy.

Should you steal from Professor Sharp’s office for Garreth Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy?

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

It does not matter whether you steal the Fwooper Feather or not. The outcome of this quest remains the same with both choices. We recommend stealing the Fwooper Feather for Garreth Weasley, and then apologizing to Professor Sharp when asked about it.

While interacting with Garret, you will get an option to tell him about not stealing the Fwooper Feather. If you choose not to steal the item, Garreth figures it out on his own and creates his dangerous potion.

Alternatively, you can assure Garreth and steal the Fwooper Feather from Professor Sharp’s office. In this case, you will simply have an extra task in the quest to acquire the feather. Give it to Garreth after exiting Professor Sharp’s office. If you choose to steal it, Garreth will thank you for the feather, but Professor Sharp will have a few things to say.

Should you lie to Professor Sharp’s office in Hogwarts Legacy?

Once the Potion class ends, you will need to speak to Professor Sharp. He saw you speaking to Garreth Weasley, and will ask whether you stole the Fwooper Feather or not. At this point, you will have another choice to make. You can either lie to Professor Sharp or apologize for your actions.

Lying to Professor Sharp won’t make a difference to the outcome of the quest, but he asks you to take responsibility for your actions going forward. On the contrary, if you accept stealing the Fwooper Feather, Professor Sharp simply commends you for speaking the truth. It’s best to be honest with Professor Sharp if you are planning to steal the feather for Garreth.