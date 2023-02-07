How to learn Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy 

Hogwarts Legacy has arrived and there are a ton of different areas to explore, characters to meet, enemies to fight, and spells to learn. You’ll spend the first couple hours of your playthrough learning all the basic spells and have the guided tour of Hogwarts. As the game progresses you might see options guiding you to a darker path, and you’ll have to decide whether you’re willing to explore it.

Once you explore these avenues you’ll be sent down the dark wizardly rabbit hole. This is where you’ll come into contact with Unforgivable Curses.

How do I learn Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy thrusts wizards and witches into the Harry Potter universe where an Avada Kedavra spell could be your doom.

There are three types of Unforgivable curses:

Avada Kedavra — The Killing Curse

Crucio — The Cruciatus Curse

Imperio — The Imperius Curse

Image via Avalanche Software

Avada Kedavra (Killing Curse)

This spell will one-shot any enemy put before you, killing them.

Sebastian is one of the more interesting characters that you’ll meet in your Hogwarts experience, though his motives are certainly questionable. Follow his quests and eventually, you’ll find the Avada Kedavra spell. The quest that’ll provide the killing curse is called “In The Shadow of The Relic.” You’ll have to be level 28 to complete this quest.

In the quest, you’ll arrive at a cave filled with Inferi. After you’ve battled with a certain enemy, the Avada Kedavra killing spell will be acquirable.

Crucio (Cruciatus Curse)

This particular spell will torture your enemies, causing them to lose health as your battle progresses.

For this spell, you’ll need to stay on Sebastian’s quests. In the mission “In the Shadow of the Study” you’ll be accompanied by Ominis Gaunt and Sebastian on a quest to determine what happened to Notctua Gaunt. Together, the three of you make your way to Slytherin’s Scriptorium and along your travels, you’ll find a door that requires the unforgivable spell to be used. As soon as that’s done, you’ve got yourself the Crucio spell.

Imperio (Imperius Curse)

This spell will help you take control of your enemies.

The bad influence, Sebastian, will take you on this pathway to finding the Imperius curse. Players will start the “In The Shadows Of Time” quest, leading them and Sebastian to Feldcroft. As the quest progresses, you’ll enter a crypt to find an ancient relic. Once this is complete, you’ll have Imperio to use whenever you please.