Hogwarts Legacy contains many different kinds of puzzles, found both around Hogwarts Castle and in the greater wizarding world. Though many of these puzzles tend to repeat, such as the moth or Merlin Trials, several quest specific puzzles can be significantly more difficult.

“In the Shadow of the Study” is a quest for the character Sebastian, a Slytherin student players quickly grow a fond relationship with. As players progress with Sebastian’s questline, there will be opportunities to learn the three Unforgivable Curses. “In the Shadow of the Study” presents players the ability to learn Crucio, the notorious spell used to torture enemies.

While players can learn this spell, they can only do so by completing this quest and the puzzle it revolves around. If you are hoping to add Crucio to your arsenal of spells, here’s what you need to do.

How to complete In the Shadow of the Study in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to open the Slytherin door, players must light the nearby braziers with either the Incendio or Confringo spell. After players light this first brazier, you must light the remaining in rapid succession, otherwise the fire will soon die out. After this, the door will open.

There are various other doors in this location as well, each with its own puzzle designed by Salazar Slytherin. While players’ companions will help them open the next gate, players will need to complete several more puzzles to continue.

All the following doors have the same basic mechanic, requiring players to interact with a snake-like statues and stone disks. Players can spin these disks by interacting with them. To open the doors, players simply need to look at the symbols on the door and then use the disks to create the corresponding codes.

By the end of this quest, players will be given the chance to learn Crucio. Whether or not you decide to take up the dark arts remains up to you.