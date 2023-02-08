How to reach the antechamber chest in Hogwarts Legacy

The vast magical world of Hogwarts Legacy comes packed with an abundance of content for players to delve into. Among the most important parts of the game are the quests that players can venture out on to progress the main story and obtain valuable loot, such as during the “Secrets of the Restricted Section” quest when players will find a difficult-to-reach chest in the antechamber.

While completing quests in Hogwarts Legacy, players will oftentimes be able to obtain loot by simply paying attention to their surroundings as they progress through them. Many chests are easily available to players that are paying attention as they walk, but others can be more tricky to open with the antechamber chest being one of the latter types.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

How to get the antechamber chest in Hogwarts Legacy

During the “Secrets of the Restricted Section” quest, players will venture into the Restricted Section of the library at night with Sebastian Sallow. This quest starts with players slowly navigating through the Library trying not to get caught but eventually leads players to a hidden underground area that is related to their Ancient Magic.

While working through this part of the quest, players will come across a chest sitting in an alcove against the left wall in the room that immediately follows the one where they fight knight guards. The quest tells them to continue straight, but players will want to stop and open the chest for some free loot before progressing.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

While the chest will at first appear unreachable, opening it simply requires players to backtrack slightly. Turn back around and go the corner of the room where a small outcropping of the bridge sits. As you approach it, the outcropping will suddenly extend to become an actual bridge.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Players will then want to walk toward the tiles that are slowly appearing in front of them and continuously walk across them as they appear. This path will lead them right to the chest which can then be opened to obtain a random clothing asset.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

While this is the only chest that is difficult to obtain during this quest, there are also a few others hidden around both the Restricted Section and the Ancient Magic area located underneath it that players can open as they progress through it. Thus, players should constantly take in their surroundings to ensure that they do not miss any other precious loot while completing this quest.