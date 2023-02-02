Hogwarts Legacy wand customization options, explained

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world role-playing game from Avalanche Studios which brings players into the Harry Potter universe. The conduit for almost all magic in the wizarding world, wands are an iconic part of the Harry Potter franchise. As players assume the role of late-entry fifth-year studio entering Hogwarts for the first time, finding and familiarizing themselves with your wand will be an integral part of Hogwarts Legacy.

As you will likely wield the same wand throughout the entirety of Hogwarts Legacy, finding a wand that you like will be an important part of the game’s player customization options. Warner Bros. has confirmed that players will have multiple different methods of customization with their wands, one option that players can use even before Hogwarts Legacy releases.

While not all the details on Hogwarts Legacy’s wand customization options have been released, we can glean some information from Warner Bros. statements and the various released gameplay trailers.

Can you customize your wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

Much like Harry Potter in the famous film franchise, players will pick up their wand of choice from Ollivander’s wand shop. The various gameplay trailers that have been released since Hogwarts Legacy’s announcement have shown various different wands, hinting at the wide range of customization options the game may hold.

Players can also import their wand from the Wizarding World Website’s Wand Quiz. On this website, players can also take a test to determine their Hogwarts House and patronus spell. If players draw a wand from the test that they are not particularly attached to, Warner Bros. confirmed that players will be able to change their choice of wand as part of the Wand Ceremony in-game.

For now, it seems likely that players will not be able to customize their wand once they have confirmed their initial choice. Once the ceremony is complete, players will be locked into the wand they have selected.