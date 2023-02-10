Hogwarts Legacy Diricrawl locations: How to get Diricrawl Feathers

The critters and the feathers they shed are prized possessions.

Diricawl are one of the many mythical beasts players can tame in Hogwarts Legacy. They are flightless birds similar to Dodos that are endowed with magic that allows them to appear and disappear. They’re of particular interest because they drop Diricrawl Feathers—a resource used to upgrade gear.

Rather than being scattered across the map, however, Diricawls are confined to several areas. Knowing where to find them can make a world of difference when catching them to collect their feathers.

How to get Diricrawl Feathers in Hogwarts Legacy

Diricrawl can be found at the following locations:

Northwest of Keenbridge

Diricawl populate the ruins Northwest of Keenbridge in abundance. The area is surrounded by hostile creatures, but it is possible to enter the den without drawing their attention.

Image via Avalanche Software

Southwest of Poidsear Coast

The area southwest of Poidsear Coast is also an excellent place to find them. You can get there by teleporting to South Poidsear Coast and traveling west for a short while. It’ll take you right there.

Image via Avalanche Software

Southwest of Marunweem

The area southwest of Marunweem is another good spot. It’s also very accessible if you’ve unlocked the Marunweem Floo Station. Simply teleport there and head southwest until you see the den.

Image via Avalanche Software

Once you’ve found them, catch them using the nab-sack you’ll have received from completing ‘The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom’ quest. It’s also a good idea to use Levioso to make the process easier.

After that, the Diricrawl will appear in the Vivarium in the Room of Requirement, where it can be bred, trained, and of course, used to collect the Diricrawl Feathers it sheds.