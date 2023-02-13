Hogwarts Legacy Astrolabe: Should you keep it or give it back?

Hogwarts Legacy is full of side quests with memorable characters. These quests are a perfect way to take a break from the main story and explore a host of side characters who may end up being really useful in the end. Some characters teach you new spells that you might not otherwise learn (like dark magic) while other characters end up making one-time appearances, not to be seen again.

Nevertheless, every quest either gives you a fair chunk of XP, a good amount of galleons, or ideally both. Finishing these quests whenever possible works to your advantage to reach that level cap as soon as possible and unlock the necessary talents for your build to work.

When you complete these quests, you are given the choice of accepting the default quest reward or pressing the quest giver for more rewards than initially planned. Oftentimes, this can sour the relationship between you and the quest giver, but sometimes it turns out okay depending on the character involved in the quest.

One such choice can be made during the quest titled “The Lost Astrolabe.”

Hogwarts Legacy The Lost Astrolabe quest

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

To start this quest, you will have to reach level seven as a prerequisite. During one of your first ventures out of the castle, preferably during Natty Onai’s quest, you may end up running into a Slytherin witch on a pier that overlooks the Black Lake. This girl is Grace Pinch-Smedley and she is looking for her family’s lost Astrolabe that lies at the bottom of the lake.

The Astrolabe is a device that her family cherished, but when her grandparents perished in the lake, the Astrolabe went with them. She will recruit you for help and it will be up to you to dive down into the lake to find her family heirloom. To do this, simply jump off the pier and swim to the designated area on the minimap indicated by a purple circle.

Within this circular area, you will notice a few spots on the lake that are bubbling. These spots are dive spots and you can dive down to find a variety of treasures. Keep checking every dive spot you encounter within this purple circular region and eventually, you should find Grace’s family heirloom. With the Astrolabe back in hand, it’s time to go back for your reward.

When you give her the Astrolabe back, she will thank you for it. You are then given three dialogue choices to choose from.

I did. Here you are.

I did. And it’s yours, for a price.

I did. And I’m keeping it.

Choosing the first option will grant you 180 XP. Choosing the second option will grant you 20 galleons and a smaller amount of XP. If you choose the third option, you will keep the Astrolabe and earn Grace’s ire. You also get the least amount of XP if you choose this option and make an enemy in the process, so make your decision wisely.