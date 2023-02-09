Best ways to earn XP & level up fast in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an absolutely beautiful, massive open-world game with activities to do littered all around Hogwarts and Hogsmeade. The game rewards players for completing activities and exploring every area available by rewarding them XP, or experience points. XP is absolutely essential to level up your character and reach that highly coveted maximum level cap, where your character becomes a truly powerful witch or wizard.

Although almost every activity in the game rewards you with experience points, there are a few ways to gain XP fast enough to level up quickly throughout your journey in Hogwarts Legacy. As you uncover the dark plot of the game and deal with a goblin incursion, you can also choose to take a breather and experience everything the world of Hogwarts Legacy has to offer. These side activities will also provide extra experience apart from the main plot.

Best ways to earn XP in Hogwarts Legacy

Image via Avalanche Studios

There are a few staple ways of earning XP in Hogwarts Legacy. Each of these methods provides a good chunk of experience for every activity completed, so it’s always worth it to try any of these whenever possible.

Completing main quests

Completing side quests

Collecting Field Guide pages

Dueling Feats

Battle Arena challenges

Each of these methods offers a different experience and can be completed at various points during the game’s main story. To make it easier to follow, we will break down each method and how best to tackle them to gain those precious experience points.

Completing main quests

Image via Avalanche Studios

This method is very straightforward. Just progress through the main story of the game, completing every quest as you go to progress the story. These quests are indicated by golden quest markers on the map that you can track and follow to continue the story forward. By far, main story quests give you the most experience compared to any other method on this list.

The amount of XP you gain here differs from one main story quest to the other. If the quest is but one prerequisite quest in a bigger chain of quests, you will get a smaller amount of XP per quest. But completing the quest chain will give you a fair amount of XP at the end.

Completing side quests

Image via Avalanche Studios

Unlike main quests, side quests have little to no bearing on the game’s main story plot. As you explore the castle and progress through the main story, you will encounter side characters and come across different activities that they may assign you. Completing these activities is totally optional, but doing so gives you a fair amount of experience points as a reward.

Hogwarts Legacy provides over 50 side quests throughout its playtime to fully immerse you in the game. Whenever the main quests tend to be too taxing, completing a simple side quest may relax you in the process of finishing them as well.

Collecting Field Guide pages

Image via Avalanche Studios

The Field Guide is a compendium given to you on your first day at Hogwarts. It helps you keep track of all the places you have visited and interesting things you have seen throughout your journey. The book itself is not complete yet and you are tasked to fill up the Field Guide. This requires you to collect pages from a variety of sources, such as using Revelio to find the pages or using Accio to pull charmed flying pages from the air.

This activity is optional once again, but you will get periodic rewards over time depending on how many Field Guide pages you have collected, including a good amount of XP.

Dueling Feats

Image via Avalanche Studios

Dueling Feats are additional challenges that may sometimes appear during combat. Completing these will grant you additional XP.

Battle Arena challenges

Image via Avalanche Studios

There are three Battle Arenas in the game, with one (Dark Arts Battle Arena) only available to Deluxe Edition users. These Battle Arenas will challenge you with waves of enemies that you will have to defeat. The enemies in these waves get progressively stronger, so you will have to be at the top of your game.

Defeating each wave of enemies will reward you with experience points, with the later waves netting you more XP than the previous waves.