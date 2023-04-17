First official Harry Potter Quidditch game in 20 years now in development

Warner Bros. Games and developer Unbroken Studios confirmed today they have been developing the next official Quidditch game set in the Harry Potter universe for years as Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions enters a playtest phase.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, the first official Quidditch game since 2003’s Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup, is “a fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game featuring the world’s most iconic magical sport.” It will be a competitive multiplayer experience that requires an online connection.

Calling all Beaters, Chasers, Keepers, and Seekers! Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions limited playtest signups are live now! Sign up at https://t.co/E9cQekLOzV. #QuidditchChampions pic.twitter.com/AQhKfg4NKD — Warner Bros. Games (@wbgames) April 17, 2023

The game has “been in development for several years [at] Unbroken Studios,” a relatively newer development studio that self-published its own battle royale title Fractured Lands in 2018 and is currently co-developing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League alongside Rocksteady. The L.A.-based company of roughly 80-plus developers currently has a few job listings on its website for “an exciting new multiplayer-focused project.”

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be published by the Harry Potter label of Warner Bros. Games known as Portkey Games, which is coming off the critical and financial success that is the Hogwarts Legacy RPG released this February. One of the few pitfalls of Hogwarts Legacy was the lack of Quidditch, but that missing feature makes a lot more sense given that a full, standalone Quidditch game has been in the works for years.

The game’s FAQ says players will be able to participate in “the sport of Quidditch and other broomstick adventures alongside friends” in Quidditch Champions, as well as “create and customize” their own characters.

Players can now sign up for the limited playtest and join the game’s official Discord channel.