Hogwarts Legacy has officially conquered the Elden Throne as new sales figures surface

Hogwarts Legacy has already surpassed Elden Ring’s lifetime sales in the UK in just its fifth week on the market.

The controversial game is still continuing to rack up a lot of sales despite online backlash around its release. The Harry Potter title shows no signs of stopping either, as this only includes the physical and digital sales on the platforms it’s currently available on. In May 2023, Hogwarts Legacy will release on PS4 and Xbox One, which will further boost sales.

While the specific numbers of sales aren’t shared in the report from Gamesindustrybiz, it’s reported that Hogwarts Legacy is topping the region, which shows how popular the Harry Potter franchise is in the UK. This even led the new head of Warner Bros. Discovery to tinker with the idea of more Harry Potter content for HBO Max.

Elden Ring was released back in Feb. 2022 and has racked up a total of 20 million sales. The game was critically acclaimed by almost all of the reviewers that touched it and it went on to win Game of the Year at The Game Awards that same year.

Hogwarts was released in Feb. 2023 and was met with positive initial reviews.

Hogwarts Legacy’s hold on the prime spot may be shaken with the release of games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is set to be released in May, but for now the Harry Potter video game is enjoying quite the run of success.