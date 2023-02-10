Moonstones are an essential item in Hogwarts Legacy for those who want to decorate the Room of Requirement, which serves as a hub of sorts to upgrade gear, house and breed beasts, and more. That’s because they’re required to purchase, customize, and upgrade decorative items. Players won’t be able to add their own creative flair to the Room of Requirement without them.

Those who are interested in doing that will need plenty of Moonstones, especially if they want to deck it out entirely. Thankfully, stocking up on them can be quite easy using the following methods.

Best ways to get Moonstone in Hogwarts Legacy

Moonstone Ore Nodes

The cheapest but most time-consuming way to get Moonstones in Hogwarts Legacy is by mining them from the caverns, caves, rocky areas, and ruins scattered throughout the map. They emit blue light, so they’re easy to spot. Mining them is as simple as using Accio.

Image via Avalanche Software

Material Refiner

The best and most reliable place to find them is in Vivariums in the Room of Requirement. Those who can’t be bothered mining Moonstones can make them with the Material Refiner in the Room of Requirement. The blueprint required to create it, which can be bought from Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade, costs 2,000 Gold to buy. It also costs 15 Moonstones to place the Material Refiner in the Room of Requirement. After that, it will create them passively.

Image via Avalanche Software

Evanesco Spell

The Evanesco spell, which players unlock automatically throughout the story, can be used to destroy unwanted items in the Room of Requirement in exchange for the amount of Moonstones required to create them.

Using any or all of these methods will make collecting Moonstones a breeze, allowing players to decorate their Room of Requirement to their heart’s content. It’s also possible to get them from wandering merchants, but it’s less reliable since they don’t always carry them, and when they do, their supply is limited.