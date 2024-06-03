The Nameless, Astral Express team.
Should you pull for Boothill or Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail?

Let them duel, fair and square.
The second phase of Honkai: Star Rail’s version 2.2 features Boothill’s Dusty Trail’s Lone Star and Fu Xuan’s Foreseen, Foreknown, Foretold banners. 

Collecting characters is one of the main goals in Honkai, and considering you can’t get them all, sometimes you need to make a difficult choice. While every character is unique, some bring more value to your account than others. We’re here to help you make the right decision on whether to pull for Boothill or Fu Xuan.

Should you pull for Boothill in Honkai: Star Rail?

Boothill's splash art in Honkai: Star Rail.
As one of the Galaxy Rangers roaming the universe, Boothill is a force to be reckoned with. He’s a Physical main DPS who follows the path of Hunt and excels at dealing massive single-target damage. Boothill is a powerful damage dealer, and with good team comps, he can carry you through any content, but just like every other Hunt character, he struggles in AoE scenarios. If you’re looking for a strong single-target DPS with a fun playstyle, this cowboy is perfect.

Boothill pros and cons

Pros

  • One of the strongest single-target damage dealers.
  • Easy to build thanks to his Break Effect scaling.
  • Has a unique playstyle and is fun to play.
  • Has a lot of free-to-play Light Cone options.
  • Has a lot of free-to-play team comps.

Cons

  • Struggles in AoE scenarios.
  • DPS characters are usually power-crept fast.

Should you pull for Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail?

Fu Xuan's splash art in Honkai: Star Rail.
As the Master Diviner of the Xianzhou Luofu, Fu Xuan protects her home and party members. She’s a Quantum support character who follows the path of Preservation and excels at providing massive shields that keep your team alive. Thanks to her big shields, heals, and CRIT Rate boost, Fu Xuan brings a lot to the table with her utility, making her one of the best characters in Honkai. As a support who provides survivability, Fu Xuan brings immense value to any account. If you need a powerful support who’ll always keep you safe, Fu Xuan’s your best bet.

Fu Xuan pros and cons

Pros

  • She’s the strongest shielder in Honkai.
  • Has a lot of free-to-play Light Cone options.
  • She’s easy to build, as she wants defensive stats.
  • She’s very flexible and fits into any team.
  • As a support character, she’s future-proof.

Cons

  • Her heals are lackluster.
  • Struggles in AoE scenarios.

Should you get Boothill or Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail?

While you should pull for characters you like, sometimes choices are difficult and you need to go for the ones that make your account better. While Boothill is strong, Fu Xuan is the clear winner here since she offers much more with all the utility in her kit.

Read Article Best Boothill team comps in Honkai: Star Rail
Best Boothill team comps in Honkai: Star Rail
Read Article Best Boothill build in Honkai: Star Rail
Best Boothill build in Honkai: Star Rail
Read Article Best Harmony Trailblazer builds in Honkai: Star Rail
Best Harmony Trailblazer builds in Honkai: Star Rail
