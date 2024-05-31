Boothill is a Galaxy Ranger who follows the path of Hunt in Honkai: Star Rail. While he’s a strong Physical DPS who freely roams the universe, even Boothill needs powerful companions. Here are the best Boothill teams in Honkai: Star Rail.

The best team for Boothill in Honkai: Star Rail

Space cowboys assemble. Image via HoYoverse

Boothill is a main DPS in Honkai who excels in dealing single-target Physical damage. As a Hunt character, speed is his greatest asset, but his super break mechanic is what separates him from other damage dealers, making his build unique. This means Boothill teams are different, as he wants supports that use Break Effect to boost his damage. The best Boothill team consists of Boothill himself, a sub-DPS or debuffer, healer or shielder, and a support who buffs Break Effect.

Best Boothill team comps in Honkai: Star Rail

4) Boothill, Harmony Trailblazer, Pela, Gallagher

Very cheap, and very strong. Image via HoYoverse

This team is easy to play, easy to build, and it’s the best free-to-play team for Boothill. Even with three four-stars, this team is so powerful that it makes any type of content a breeze. Boothill is obviously your main damage dealer, and other characters provide utility that increases his damage. Harmony Trailblazer’s entire kit revolves around the Break effect, making him the best free-to-play option for Boothill. Pela is one of the best four-star units in Honkai, and thanks to her debuffs, Boothill can destroy any opponent. The last piece of the puzzle is Gallagher, who heals the entire team and benefits from Break Effect damage thanks to his scaling.

3) Boothill, Harmony Trailblazer, Ruan Mei, Gallagher

It’s all about breaking your opponents. Image via HoYoverse

Just like the previous team, Boothill is your main DPS who uses Break Effect buffs from Harmony Trailblazer. While you can always go for someone like Luocha or Fu Xuan, Gallagher is simply the best healer for Break Effect teams. The biggest game changer here is Ruan Mei who’s arguably the best unit in Honkai, and she provides everything Boothill needs. With her support capabilities, Ruan Mei increases speed, debuffs opponents, and buffs all Break Effect damage, which is everything Boothill wants.

2) Boothill, Sparkle, Ruan Mei, Gallagher

Endless skill points, and endless turns. Image via HoYoverse

There’s no better way to increase Boothill’s damage than using two strong Harmony supports. While Boothill’s a skill-positive DPS, Sparkle is there to make the team even more comfortable with her skill point regeneration. She also gives Boothill a big CRIT damage buff, and advances his action with her skill, allowing Boothill to deal damage more often. Combined with Ruan Mei’s utility and Gallagher’s big heals, this is one of the best teams you can make.

1) Boothill, Bronya, Ruan Mei, Welt

Your opponents will never move. Image via HoYoverse

While other Boothill teams are great, nothing comes close to this one. This is the best Boothill team in Honkai, but it’s also the most expensive one. Boothill is your main carry, but this time he has Welt as a sub-DPS to deal extra damage. Welt also slows opponents down, and combined with the extra slow and debuffs from Ruan Mei, you will always have a turn with Boothill. This means the team doesn’t need a healer. To make things even better, Bronya buffs the team’s CRIT damage and increases Boothill’s damage whenever she advances his action with her skill.

