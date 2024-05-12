Best teams for Robin in Honkai: Star Rail

The main star of Penacony is finally playable in Honkai: Star Rail, and for all the Robin havers and mains who want to know the best way to play her, you’re in the right place.

These are the best Robin teams that you can use in Honkai: Star Rail.

The best team for Robin in Honkai: Star Rail

Elegant and strong equals perfection. Image via HoYoverse

Released in version 2.2 of Honkai, Robin is a utility support character, making her a fantastic addition to your account. Since she’s a Physical support who follows the Path of Harmony, Robin is a flexible unit who can fit into any team, but certain team compositions still stand out. Robin’s best team consists of Robin herself and three other DPS characters. This is because of of her kit, which lets her support others and deal damage at the same time.

The best team compositions for Robin in Honkai: Star Rail

1) Robin, Dr. Ratio, Aventurine, Topaz and Numby

Sit back and let follow-up attacks do the work. Image via HoYoverse

This is a premium team because it consists of four limited five-star characters. It is the cream of the crop for Robin, and it doesn’t get better than that. With Robin providing constant buffs, she also benefits from constant follow-up attacks, boosting her damage and regenerating her Ultimate.

Aventurine is there to protect with his strong shield, but he also works as a sub-DPS due to his follow-up attacks. The value of Topaz and Numby are the engine of this team with their increased follow-up attack damage. Dr. Ratio is the last piece of the puzzle, a free five-star character made incredibly strong due to his synergy with everyone.

2) Robin, Clara, Tingyun, Luocha

More damage and more destruction. Image via HoYoverse

The good old hypercarry Clara team is back and better than ever. Robin was the missing piece for Clara to shine bright once more. Your main DPS is Clara, who gets all the buffs from Robin and Tingyun.

While this team doesn’t have a lot of follow-up attacks to regenerate Robin’s Ultimate, Tingyun fills that gap. She is an amazing Harmony four-star support, and with Robin on the team, they both buff Clara into an unstoppable hypercarry juggernaut. Your last slot should be someone who can heal but doesn’t take a lot of Skill Points. Luocha is one of the best healers whocan also cleanse and save you a lot of Skill Points, so he’s your best option.

3) Robin, Himeko, Herta, March 7th

This team makes Pure Fiction a walk in the park. Image via HoYoverse

This free-to-play team has it all and is perfect for Robin. Just like the premium team, this one focuses on follow-up attacks, which helps out Robin’s Energy Regeneration. While it’s a follow-up attack team, what sets it apart from others is the massive AoE it provides. This team is very strong and easy to build, and it performs the best in Pure Fiction.

Robin is the only buffer here, but she also deals damage, thanks to Himeko and Herta. Both Himeko and Herta are the main DPS characters, mainly focused on their follow-up attacks. The more follow-up attacks they do, the more Energy Regeneration Robin gets. Even as a four-star, March 7th is a great shielder that acts as a Sub-DPS as well. Her Ultimate can dish out huge AoE damage, and her single-target follow-up attack is great for extra Energy Regeneration. The best part of this team is that it has multiple elements, so you never have to worry about Weakness Break.

