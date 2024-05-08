Honkai: Star Rail Jade leaks: Abilities, Traces, release window, more

Whenever there’s trouble, the IPC is patiently waiting for the right moment. Lurking in the shadows and pulling the strings, Jade sent one of her subordinates to Penacony to collect debt. As an upcoming character, here’s everything you need to know about Jade in Honkai: Star Rail, including her abilities, traces, release window, and more.

Recommended Videos

Bear in mind this datamined information is still subject to change.

Who is Jade in Honkai: Star Rail?

The IPC roster is expanding fast. Image via HoYoverse

As one of the Ten Stonehearts of the Internal Peace Corporation in Honkai, Jade is a senior manager with a great reputation and high status. As a calm and collected businesswoman, Jade always plays for the high-value goods making her one of the best IPC executives. We first meet her in Honkai’s version 2.1 cutscene, where she recruits Aventurine, and with Penacony’s story wrapping up, Jade is yet to make her move.

Jade’s likely Honkai: Star Rail release date

She will be the main star of the show. Image via HoYoverse

With the official X (formerly Twitter) account revealing Jade’s official splash art, she is set to release in Honkai’s version 2.3, which is estimated to arrive around June 18. While she’s set to be playable with the next patch, there is still no information about her banner and which phase will feature her.

Jade rarity and element in Honkai: Star Rail

She’s the missing piece of my follow-up attack dream team. Image via HoYoverse

Jade is the first five-star limited Quantum character that follows the path of Erudition. This goes well with her elegance, and considering how IPC characters usually rely on their follow-up attacks, this path is just too perfect for her.

Jade abilities in Honkai: Star Rail

Members of the IPC are known for their follow-ups. Jade is a follower of the Aeon Nous, and as an Erudition character, she will make the IPC roster stronger than ever. Here’s everything you need to know about her abilities, talents, and how they work.

Basic attack : Deals AoE Quantum damage equal to 45 percent of Jade’s attack.

: Deals AoE Quantum damage equal to 45 percent of Jade’s attack. Skill : Buffs an ally for three turns, increasing speed by 30. Additionally, whenever a buffed ally attacks, Jade’s skill deals damage by 25 percent of her attack to all enemies.

: Buffs an ally for three turns, increasing speed by 30. Additionally, whenever a buffed ally attacks, Jade’s skill deals damage by 25 percent of her attack to all enemies. Ultimate : Deals Quantum damage equal to 300 percent of Jade’s attack to all enemies. Additionally, it enhances the follow-up attack from Jade’s Talent by 40 percent for two times. Her Ultimate costs 140 energy.

: Deals Quantum damage equal to 300 percent of Jade’s attack to all enemies. Additionally, it enhances the follow-up attack from Jade’s Talent by 40 percent for two times. Her Ultimate costs 140 energy. Talent : Jade charges up to eight points for every opponent struck by her Skill, launching a massive follow-up attack. The follow-up attack deals Quantum damage equal to 150 percent of her attack to all enemies. Additionally, a follow-up attack increases Critical Damage by three percent with a maximum of 50 stacks.

: Jade charges up to eight points for every opponent struck by her Skill, launching a massive follow-up attack. The follow-up attack deals Quantum damage equal to 150 percent of her attack to all enemies. Additionally, a follow-up attack increases Critical Damage by three percent with a maximum of 50 stacks. Technique: Blinds all opponents, preventing them from attacking for ten seconds. Upon entering the battle, her technique deals quantum damage equal to 50 percent of Jade’s attack and immediately gains 15 stacks.

Jade will be a fantastic secondary DPS with big buff potential. While her basic attacks could be ignored, her greatest value lies in Talent, which boosts follow-up attacks.

Jade Traces in Honkai: Star Rail

If you plan to use Jade’s maximum potential, unlocking her Traces is very important. With her Traces unlocked, Jade’s kit feels complete.

Trace one : When an opponent enters combat, Jade gets one stack of her Talent. Additionally, for every turn a buffed ally takes, Jade gets an extra three stacks making her Talent very easy to use.

: When an opponent enters combat, Jade gets one stack of her Talent. Additionally, for every turn a buffed ally takes, Jade gets an extra three stacks making her Talent very easy to use. Trace two : At the start of combat, Jade’s action is advanced by 50 percent.

: At the start of combat, Jade’s action is advanced by 50 percent. Trace three: For every stack of her Talent, Jade’s attack increases by 0.5 percent.

Jade Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

Jade always plays for high stakes, and if you have enough wishes to grab an Eidolon or two, here is what they do and what you should aim for.

E1 : The follow-up attack damage increases by 20 percent, and every time Jade acquires a charge, she additionally gains an extra charge.

: The follow-up attack damage increases by 20 percent, and every time Jade acquires a charge, she additionally gains an extra charge. E2 : When Jade reaches 15 stacks with her Talent, her Critical Rate increases by 18 percent.

: When Jade reaches 15 stacks with her Talent, her Critical Rate increases by 18 percent. E4 : Using her Ultimate, Jade ignores 12 percent of the opponent’s defense for three turns.

: Using her Ultimate, Jade ignores 12 percent of the opponent’s defense for three turns. E6: When a buffed ally is on the field, Jade’s Quantum Resistance Penetration increases by 20 percent, and her skill buffs her automatically.

Considering Jade’s biggest damage comes from her follow-up attack, her E1 seems like a fantastic addition to her kit. While E2 is also nice, but not necessary, other Eidolons are just damage boosts. Overall, she looks like a very strong unit that will make follow-up attack teams shine brighter than ever.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more