Best teams for Topaz and Numby in Honkai: Star Rail

The dynamic duo Topaz and Numby is one of Honkai: Star Rail’s most unique playable units, so building a team for them can be quite a tough task.

Topaz and Numby are part of The Hunt path, which means all of their abilities are dedicated to targeting and eliminating single opponents. Because of this, building a well-rounded team capable of backing up Topaz and Numby in battle is a must for success.

Here’s how you can build the best team possible for Topaz and Numby.

The best Topaz and Numby team in Honkai: Star Rail

To craft the strongest team for Topaz and Numby, you’ll want a well-rounded lineup capable of tackling any battle you come across. There are many ways to build such a lineup, but for this duo, the overall best team will follow this structure.

The first member of the team should be a powerful damage dealer or DPS. Topaz and Numby can fulfill this role, but they’re also capable of working in the next team slot.

Topaz and Numby can fulfill this role, but they’re also capable of working in the next team slot. The second character should be a secondary damage dealer who works to back up the main DPS. This character can either just be another strong DPS so you have two dedicated damage dealers or they can work in more of a supporting damage-dealing capacity to aid your main damage dealer. Topaz and Numby can fill this role or they can be the main DPS. It’s generally a good idea to have the other damage dealer on the team be one capable of AoE and multi-target damage since all of Topaz and Numby’s abilities are only suited for attacking single targets.

who works to back up the main DPS. This character can either just be another strong DPS so you have two dedicated damage dealers or they can work in more of a supporting damage-dealing capacity to aid your main damage dealer. Topaz and Numby can fill this role or they can be the main DPS. It’s generally a good idea to have the other damage dealer on the team be one capable of AoE and multi-target damage since all of Topaz and Numby’s abilities are only suited for attacking single targets. The third member of the team needs to be a strong support unit. To truly amplify Topaz and Numby’s skillset, it’s usually best to have some kind of buffer to fulfill this role, but any kind of support recruit is a powerful addition to this team.

To truly amplify Topaz and Numby’s skillset, it’s usually best to have some kind of buffer to fulfill this role, but any kind of support recruit is a powerful addition to this team. The fourth team slot is fairly flexible and open to any kind of character. It’s usually best to fulfill this slot based on what your team needs most. Generally, another support is the best choice, but some teams will instead benefit most from another damage dealer.

Topaz serves as the Senior Manager of the Strategic Investment Department for the IPC. Image via miHoYo

Best Topaz and Numby team compositions in Honkai: Star Rail

Compared to other playable units in Honkai: Star Rail, Topaz and Numby are fairly versatile, which means you can fit them into just about any lineup as long as you follow the previously outlined structure. But their skills do line up better with some playable characters than others, so here are the strongest allies for Topaz and Numby and some of the best team compositions you can craft with them.

Fu Xuan Rarity: Five-star Element: Quantum Path: The Preservation

Luocha Rarity: Five-star Element: Imaginary Path: The Abundance

Jing Yuan Rarity: Five-star Element: Lightning Path: The Erudition

Kafka Rarity: Five-star Element: Lightning Path: The Nihility

Himeko Rarity: Five-star Element: Fire Path: The Erudition

Clara Rarity: Five-star Element: Physical Path: The Destruction

Asta Rarity: Four-star Element: Fire Path: The Harmony

Lynx Rarity: Four-star Element: Quantum Path: The Abundance

Tingyun Rarity: Four-star Element: Lightning Path: The Harmony



1) Topaz and Numby, Kafka, Jing Yuan, and Luocha

This team is all about delayed damage, damage over time, and powerful follow-up attacks. Since there are four exclusive five-star recruits present, this is quite a tough team to create, but the results are certainly worth it.

If you like a team lineup primarily dedicated to damage dealing, then this is the best Topaz and Numby team for you. Jing Yuan pairs exceptionally well with them thanks to his powerful Lightning Lord follow-up attack being boosted by Topaz and Numby’s abilities. He’s one of the best allies you can place on a team with them because they synergize extremely well.

Topaz and Numby can be either your main DPS or the secondary one and Jing Yuan will fulfill whichever slot you don’t choose for them. Kafka is a damage-over-time-oriented character, but since she’s Nihility, you’re getting a great balance of damage dealing and support through her skillset.

The final team member is the support powerhouse Luocha, who is the strongest dedicated healing unit in all of Honkai: Star Rail. Since the rest of the team is mostly attack-oriented, having Luocha to support and sustain them through battle is essential for success.

They’re quite a competitive duo and you might have beat Topaz and Numby in Aetherium Wars. Screenshot via Dot Esports

2) Topaz and Numby, Clara, Fu Xuan, and Jing Yuan

Between Topaz and Numby’s well-timed follow-up attacks, Clara’s relentless counters, and Jing Yuan calling upon his Lightning Lord, your team will take an absurd amount of actions to deal damage against the opposing lineup. The toughest part of many battles is simply waiting for it to be your turn again, but this team will be taking action almost constantly because of how well they work together.

Fu Xuan is an all-in-one support character who is so good she feels broken because she shouldn’t be allowed to be as powerful as she is. She covers all the support you’ll need with powerful shields, self-sustaining healing, and reliable buffing.

3) Topaz and Numby, Jing Yuan, Tingyun, and Fu Xuan

This team is extremely similar to the last one but swaps out Clara for Tingyun. This makes the team more accessible for any player and orients it to be more balanced between damage dealers and support units. So even though only one character is swapped out, the team functions very differently.

Tingyun supplies strong buffs and boosts that will greatly enhance the capabilities of both Topaz and Numby and Jing Yuan. Fu Xuan works the same here as a well-rounded support unit who is dedicated to keeping the team safe.

4) Topaz and Numby, Clara, Lynx, and Asta

Obtaining exclusive five-star units is tough, so this team is an entirely free-to-play option beyond Topaz and Numby. Clara is a standard five-star character, but since you can choose her for free after reaching 300 pulls on the standard Stellar Warp banner, the only character who might be tough to get for this team is Topaz and Numby.

Topaz and Numby will work with Clara to dish out damage against anyone they come across in combat. It’s usually best to have Topaz and Numby be the main DPS with Clara backing them up, but both characters are suited for either role.

Lynx and Asta are both support-focused four-star units. Lynx is a focused healing and protective unit while Asta will supply the team with some attack and speed buffs to enhance their abilities overall.

Most of the damage Topaz and Numby deal comes from Numby’s follow-up attacks. Screenshot via Dot Esports

5) Topaz and Numby, Asta, Himeko, and Luocha

Topaz and Numby are backed up by Himeko on this team, and she’s another standard five-star character you could choose to obtain for free once you’ve done 300 pulls, so half of this team should be decently easy to obtain. Asta is a four-star every player will obtain after completing the “A Moment of Peace” Trailblaze mission very early on in Honkai: Star Rail.

Luocha will then be the toughest member of this team to recruit, so you can swap him out for another healer like Bailu, Lynx, or Natasha if needed. None of them will be as powerful as he is, but they work to maintain the overall general functionality of this team.

Topaz and Numby will be the primary DPS while Himeko backs them up with her AoE-focused abilities. Asta buffs the party to bolster their abilities and Luocha heals and supports them through every battle.

