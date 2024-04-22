Honkai: Star Rail is getting important QoL changes and new endgame content in Version 2.3

While we’re waiting for Version 2.2 of Honkai: Star Rail to be released, the developer is already revealing content planned for 2.3—and there’s plenty to be excited about.

In the Voices of the Galaxy post on April 22, the Honkai: Star Rail developer shared the major endgame updates coming in Version 2.3. The Simulated Universe game mode is being overhauled, transforming it into the Divergent Universe. In this new iteration, there will be more combinations between Blessings and more Curios with unique effects. More importantly, the Divergent Universe will have a Planar Ornament Quick-Claim feature, allowing you to farm these Relics much faster.

More time to spend with these guys. Images via HoYoverse. Remix by Dot Esports

The Quick-Claim feature will work as a save point you can create after clearing the Divergent Universe. The save point uses the Curios and Blessings you obtained during your run and takes you directly to the boss. You won’t be able to escape the core gameplay of Divergent Universe completely, though, as the save points reset every week. The regular Simulated Universe will still be around in Version 2.3, and will work the same way as it does now, in case you want to experience its original gameplay again.

Alongside the Divergent Universe, Honkai: Star Rail is getting another permanent game mode called Apocalyptic Shadow. In this mode, you have to fight bosses you’ve faced before (with slight changes) to earn points and claim rewards, including 720 Stellar Jades. There’s not much else revealed regarding this mode, but judging by the description, it’s pretty similar to Pure Fiction—except instead of multiple waves of enemies, you have to fight bosses.

The update will also let you set teams in advance when playing Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Forgotten Hall: Memory of Chaos modes, as well as letting you see your friends’ lineups for these modes.

