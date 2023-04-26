Here's everything you need to know to complete your mission.

In HoYoverse’s latest title, Honkai Star Rail, there are many chests for players to find and missions and quests to complete as you travel across the stars on the Astral Express.

However, in the beginning, one quest requires fresh-faced Honkai players to purchase an item at one specific shop on Herta’s Space Station. But the space station is a vast area, so it can be a little challenging to locate.

So, here’s everything you need to know about purchasing an item from the World Shop in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: Purchasing an item from the World Shop

As part of the Operation Briefing quest line, players are asked to purchase one item from the World Shop. And until you get to know Herta’s Space Station, which is run by Herta herself, it can be a little challenging to find.

To find the World Shop in Honkai, you’ll need to navigate to the Master Control Zone on Herta’s Space Station. The World Shop icon resembles a shopping bag.

Like most RPGs, the World Shop isn’t actually a shop; instead, it’s a specific person who sells items. So, once you’re in the Master Control Zone, you must look for the NPC, Wen Shiqi, the Internal Purchase Officer.

When you find Wen, interact with them to open up the shop. You’ll notice that several items can be purchased using the Honkai Star Rail currency, Hertareum. And there are even more that are locked behind level walls.

Which item you choose to purchase is entirely up to you as it’s not relevant to the quest. So, you could buy an item you need or purchase the cheapest one, which is the Thief’s Instinct for Four Hertareum.

So, regardless of which item you decide to purchase, this is how to purchase one item in the World Shop with Hertareum in Honkai Star Rail.