If you are anything like us and want to play with your friends in HoYoVerse’s latest offering, you might be a little disappointed with what is on offer when you do eventually unlock the ability to add friends to a friends list in Honkai: Star Rail.

While the game, unfortunately, does not have any form of multiplayer or co-op like Genshin Impact does, the game still offers a chance for you to add friends for other features in the title. These include sending support units over to others as temporary members in their party in certain modes and quests.

So, how exactly, and when exactly, can you add friends in-game?

How to add friends in Honkai: Star Rail using a UID number

After going through about two hours of the story and slowly unlocking various things, you will board something called the Astral Express. From here, you will be able to check out the rooms of some of your characters through a main quest and upon completing it, will be rewarded with the chance to unlock the friends list.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you have, you will be able to add friends so long as you know their UID number. You will also need to be in the same region as them and will be unable to add a friend playing in NA if your character is in the EU server, for example.

Related: All Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops and how to redeem them

If you don’t know where the UID number is, you can find it in the bottom left of your screen. It appears there at all times. Just send that number to a friend or vice versa, ask them to add you, and you should both appear on each other’s friends list.