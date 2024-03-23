How to get and use the SG-8P Punisher Plasma in Helldivers 2

Most weapons in Helldivers 2 have alternative iterations, and though you may expect them to be similar, there are cases where the two are completely different weapons.

Compared to its predecessors, the SG-8P Punisher Plasma is far from a mirrored version of the classic SG-8 shotgun, so it’s best you know what you’re spending your hard-earned medals on. When I first unlocked the Punisher Plasma, I expected it to be another classic Shotgun. I was wrong, though, since the weapon was more of a grenade launcher.

Though I adjusted and learned how I could harness the SG-8P Punisher Plasma’s full potential, it still felt too situational at times.

Is the SG-8P Punisher Plasma worth it in Helldivers 2?

The SG-8P Punisher Plasma.

If you’re up for a challenge and enjoy mastering a new weapon with distinct strengths and weaknesses, the Punisher Plasma is definitely worth considering. However, if you prefer a more straightforward shotgun experience, you might be better off saving your medals.

Overall, I thought the SG-8P Punisher Plasma wasn’t worth it for me, since its cons outweighed its pros. The Plasma variant of the Punisher shotgun, like its classic version, deals high damage and is very effective against Brood Commanders and Bile Spewers.

However, it falls short with a smaller magazine capacity, a slower reload speed, and is tougher to hit against moving targets thanks to its lobbed projectiles. Also, hit something too close to you and you’ll deal damage to yourself—not ideal at higher difficulties where you’ll be swarmed to no end.

How to unlock the SG-8P Punisher Plasma in Helldivers 2

You can unlock SG-8P Punisher Plasma through the Cutting Edge Warbond for 60 Medals. You need to get the Premium Warbond for 1,000 Super Credits, and you’ll find the SG-8P Punish Plasma on page two of the Cutting Edge Warbond.

How to use the SG-8P Punisher Plasma in Helldivers 2

Goodbye, my medals.

While using SG-8P Punisher Plasma in Helldivers 2, the key aspect to remember is its firing arc. The Punisher Plasma doesn’t fire in a straight line but rather lobs its explosive projectiles. This means you’ll need to adjust your aim to compensate for the projectile drop, aiming higher than usual.

The Punisher Plasma doubles as an area denial weapon since the splash damage from its explosions can clear out groups of smaller enemies efficiently. However, this will heavily depend on the type of enemies since there were times when I felt like the SG-8P Punisher Plasma wasn’t dealing any damage at all.

