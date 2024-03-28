How to get and use the MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun in Helldivers 2

The MG-101 is a new supply Stratagem permit in Helldivers 2, but it goes by the MG-206 in the menus.

In the most recent Major Order from Super Earth, Operation Swift Disassembly, Helldivers 2 players have been tasked with completely eradicating the Automatons once and for all. The Ministry of Defense introduced two new Stratagems to help divers take down the pesky robot enemies more easily.

How to unlock the MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun in Helldivers 2

The MG-101 packs a walloping punch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun costs 6,000 requisition and can be purchased on the Ship Management computer. This Stratagem is described as “a very powerful but difficult-to-wield machine gun with intense recoil.” It’s got a three second call-in time, a 480 seconds cooldown, and unlimited uses. Players have to reach level 12 before they are able to purchase the Stratagem. It’s important to note that the Stratagem is listed as the MG-206 on the Ship Management computer, but the devs called it the MG-101 on an X post.

We expect the MG-101 to shred through Automaton armor, as the other Heavy Machine Gun Stratagem was already one of the best choices against robots, and we expect this new version to be even more lethal. The first phase of Operation Swift Disassembly sends divers to Ustotu, and the planet’s lack of cover and dynamic weather disturbances have proven to become a nightmare. With the MG-101 players won’t need to worry about reloading as much, which should make up for the lack of structures to hide behind.

