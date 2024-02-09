You can redeem Twitch drops you earn while watching streamers who play Helldivers 2. These drops are a great way to add limited-time appearance items to your account, but you might struggle to redeem them.

You might be trying to find where you can redeem your Helldivers Twitch drops when you hop into your Super Destroyer to have a little downtime after protecting the galaxy. Thankfully, how you do this is super easy; it only takes a bit of looking around to find it. Here’s what you need to know about how to get all Twitch drops in Helldivers 2.

How to redeem Twitch drops for Helldivers 2

Head over to the Helldivers 2 official website to earn your Twitch drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can redeem your Twitch drops, go to the official Helldivers 2 website. You need to connect your Twitch account to the Helldivers 2 page on the website and then watch someone stream the game for at least an hour. Your Twitch drop should appear on your account, and then you can grab the code for your items.

The timer waiting for a Twitch drop can take some time. You can leave it on in the background while you play your Helldivers 2 game. Thankfully, the requirements are not severe: It’s only an hour. It does mean you have to stay on the same streamer, though. Having it on in the background while you play Helldivers 2 is the best way to get it done. You can even use this time to focus on collecting samples or earning Warbond Medals.

You should be able to knock it out before the Twitch codes disappear, and you can earn the new customization choices for your uniform. You won’t be able to connect your Twitch account until you watch for the full hour. You won’t have to spend any Super Credits on these cosmetics, either.

After you earn your code, the next step is to redeem it on your account. You need to connect the platform account you’re playing Helldivers 2 on for it to work, which means syncing your PlayStation or Steam account to your Twitch page. Without them attached to your Twitch account, the codes won’t work, and you can’t receive the items. To do this, head to the connections tab in your Twitch profile and sign in there.

You can expect future Helldivers 2 Twitch campaigns to work the same way, so if you want to earn rewards for this game—and others through Steam or your PlayStation too—adding them to your Twitch account is a great idea.