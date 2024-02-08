How to fix error code error 5 1 503 in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is now available on PlayStation and PC, but like many new releases, there are some problems. We have the solution if you have encountered error code 5 1 503.

It has been a long wait for a new entry in the Helldivers series, with the first game releasing way back in 2015, and that extended period has led to excitement for the new title—so server issues with Helldivers 2 should be expected.

Fortunately, error code 5 1 503 in Helldivers 2 is a quick fix. We’ll tell you exactly what you need to do here, so it won’t be long until you can dive back into the action.

Helldivers 2 error code 5 1 503: How to fix

Bugs to squash. Image via Arrowhead Games

Fixing Helldivers 2 error code 5 1 503 is simple. All you need to do is restart your game. Developer Arrowhead Games said on the official Helldivers 2 Discord channel that this was a known error and a fix has now been deployed.

Minor error codes like 5 1 503 are to be expected, given Helldivers 2 is a fresh release. Fortunately, this particular problem is not a game-ending issue and won’t keep you out of the action for long—and you won’t even need to do an update.

It seems error code 5 1 503 was a server issue in Helldivers 2, and the fix was deployed swiftly. You won’t need to complete any complicated steps, just close Helldivers 2 and restart. This fix should work for both PlayStation 5 and PC.

If the method above does not work, join the Helldivers 2 Discord channel to speak to other players and ask for an alternative solution, or submit a support ticket to get a direct response from the developer.