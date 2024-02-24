Intimidate the factions with an emote and make them regret threatening to invade our dear motherland in Helldivers 2. It is an easy and fun way to communicate in the game.

Here is everything you need to know about how to emote in Helldivers 2.

How to emote in Helldivers 2

Make them fear you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can emote in Helldivers 2 with a simple click on a button. For PS5 users, press and hold left on the d-pad to emote. You will remain in the emote position and can rotate while stationary, walking on the spot to exit the emote action. Push B on your keyboard for PC users to emote. You can emote on the Super Destroyer or on any planet during a mission.

If you want to declare dominance and demonstrate your pure American patriotism in Helldivers 2, be sure to emote on those unaware Terminid and Automaton factions. Emotes are available at the start of your Helldivers 2 career. The Cadet status offers the general salute, letting you announce yourself as a Helldiver in front of fellow comrades or the enemy forces.

How to unlock emotes in Helldivers 2

We. Are. Patriotism. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can pick up new emotes on the Super Destroyer. Simply open the Acquisitions (button prompt at the top of your screen) and go into the Warbond battle passes. Currently, there are five emotes available to unlock with Warbond Medals in the battle pass. Luckily, these emotes are part of the free battle pass, requiring standard Warbond Medals to unlock. You will need many Medals to unlock a single emote (precisely 48 for the first one).

It is highly likely that more emotes will get added into Helldivers 2; be it for the battle pass or the Superstore.

How to change emotes in Helldivers 2

Head over to your character customization menu to equip a different emote. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After unlocking a new emote, head over to the Armory inside the Super Destroyer. Use the category tabs to select the Character section. Scroll down to Emote and select your desired action from here. You can only equip one emote at a time. To repeat, an emote is used with either the d-pad (PS5) or the letter B (PC). You can also alter your keybinds via Options if you want to use a different button to execute your emote.