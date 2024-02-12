Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 story, explained

Oh, sweet liberty.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 05:58 pm
Sun beaming across the Super Earth's horizon in Helldivers 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

War doesn’t need to be particularly complex in any modern video game, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be left wondering what you’re truly fighting for as a Helldiver. Here’s everything you need to know about the story of Helldiver 2.

Recommended Videos

Does Helldiver 2 have a story?

Sol system in Helldivers 2
In a galaxy not so far away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Helldivers 2 doesn’t have a complex Liberation Campaign, the game follows on from the events in the first. The factions: the Terminid, Cyborgs, and Illuminates were pushed back after the successful liberation of the Sol system. Galactic War was won in favor of Super Earth, which then spread peace among the stars where civilizations lived in harmony. Helldivers were relieved of their duty and The Great Democratization began.

A Super Earth neighborhood of houses with solar panels in Helldivers 2 opening
Oh, sweet patriotism. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Technology grew more and more advanced due to the knowledge gained from the Illuminates. The technology’s abilities stemmed from E-710, which was found in Terminid corpses. This began the agricultural farming of the Terminids.

Man on his knees in distress with INVASION written across the screen in Helldivers 2 opening
Sweet liberty didn’t last for long. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While time on the Super Earth remained peaceful for a while, the Terminids broke free from humanity’s control and spread amongst the planets like a bad case of termites. The rebellion took place on planets in the Sol system, spinning around the Super Earth’s center.

General Helldiver in Helldivers 2 opening
Here we go again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then, a new threat called the Automaton reared its ugly head, invading from the west while the Terminid wreak havoc on the eastern side of the Sol system. Helldivers were enlisted once more to put an end to the invading forces and liberate the Super Earth once more. This is where you come in. As a Helldiver, you must unite with others and work as a team to clear the bug infestations and interfere with the rogue robots’ plans.

Descend onto Terminid and Automatons controlled planets and reduce their numbers, stop their propaganda, and end this new Galactic War once and for all.

related content
Read Article How to use the Recoilless Rifle in Helldivers 2
Recoilless Rifle aimed in at automaton in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to use the Recoilless Rifle in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Guard Dog vs. Rover: Which is better?
Guard Dog in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Guard Dog vs. Rover: Which is better?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to fix Helldivers 2 stuck in cryopod bug
Helldiver standing alone in Helldivers 2 opening ad
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to fix Helldivers 2 stuck in cryopod bug
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to defeat Bile Titans in Helldivers 2
Giant alien bug in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to defeat Bile Titans in Helldivers 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to defeat Hulks in Helldivers 2
Enemies from Helldivers 2 standing around
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to defeat Hulks in Helldivers 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to use the Recoilless Rifle in Helldivers 2
Recoilless Rifle aimed in at automaton in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to use the Recoilless Rifle in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Guard Dog vs. Rover: Which is better?
Guard Dog in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Guard Dog vs. Rover: Which is better?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to fix Helldivers 2 stuck in cryopod bug
Helldiver standing alone in Helldivers 2 opening ad
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to fix Helldivers 2 stuck in cryopod bug
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to defeat Bile Titans in Helldivers 2
Giant alien bug in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to defeat Bile Titans in Helldivers 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to defeat Hulks in Helldivers 2
Enemies from Helldivers 2 standing around
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to defeat Hulks in Helldivers 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 12, 2024

Author

Hadley Vincent
A Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that M. Night would be jealous of. Their shocking twist? "The Last of Us II is a masterpiece."