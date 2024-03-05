Helldivers 2 Roadmap: Everything we know so far

With how popular Helldivers 2 is, it’s no wonder players want developer Arrowhead Game Studios to add even more content. Luckily for them, that that’s precisely what Arrowhead intends to do.

Recommended Videos

Having said that, at the time of writing, Arrowhead has yet to share an official roadmap covering its plans. One did exist at some point but, according to a Feb. 16 post on X by studio CEO and Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt, it became outdated and no longer reflected Arrowhead’s plans. The studio will no doubt make a new roadmap public eventually; it just hasn’t said when that will be.

The playerbase isn’t short on suggestions for new additions, like dynamic difficulty and armor customization. For now, we’ve compiled everything we do know is coming to Helldivers 2 in future updates, alongside rumored content that’s yet to be confirmed or denied by Arrowhead.

Helldivers 2: all confirmed content and updates

Mech suits

We were promised Mechs. Where are the Mechs, Arrowhead? Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation on YouTube

This is the big one that every Helldivers 2 fan is waiting for. Although Arrowhead hasn’t said much about them, Mech suits were teased before Helldivers 2 launched, with the EXO-44 Walker Exosuit from the first Helldivers making a brief appearance during the January 2024 State of Play.

Presumably, Mech suits will be added as a new Stratagem you can call upon to turn the tides of battle—as long as you have the Credits for it. There may also be multiple types of Mech suit, since a second one was leaked online, but this hasn’t been corroborated by Arrowhead. It’s also not known exactly when Mechs will be added to Helldivers 2.

Balance patches for weapons and Stratagems

In response to a question from a fan on the official Helldivers 2 Discord (via GamesRadar), Arrowhead confirmed it’s working on a patch to buff certain weapons and Stratagems that many feel are underperforming.

Players expressed that many weapons feel like BB guns, with the exception of the Breaker automatic shotgun, which is currently the go-to weapon for most players. No doubt Arrowhead will need to regularly balance Helldivers 2 to ensure it’s never too easy or outrageously difficult, so expect multiple balance patches throughout its lifecycle.

Helldivers 2: all rumored content and updates

More weapons

More guns in a shooter is never a bad thing. Image via @madasbannanas on Tiktok

Between all the weapons available in Helldivers 2, you already have plenty of ways to wipe out the invading hordes of aliens and robots. Still, it’d be strange for a shooter like Helldivers 2 to not add even more fun and diverse weaponry via updates.

Although Arrowhead hasn’t commented on the matter, a handful of new weapons have leaked online, sparking assumptions they’re being saved for later. Examples include a crossbow that fires explosive bolts and a new type of shotgun that fires exploding plasma rounds. Pilestedt also mentioned playtesting subsonic ammo and suppressors, which could be great for stealth-focused teams, but stopped short of confirming whether these will be added to Helldivers 2.

Vehicles

Much like Mechs, it’s suspected you’ll also get to drive other vehicle types. Helldivers 2 currently lacks vehicles of any kind, but players have found evidence of at least one within the game’s files: an armored buggy with a mounted machine gun. Arrowhead hasn’t confirmed whether vehicles will be added or not, but the first Helldivers had vehicles, so it would make sense for its sequel to follow suit.

A third enemy faction

New enemy types would keep players on their toes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 launched with only two enemy factions: the alien Terminids (returning from the first Helldivers) and the all-new mechanical Automatons. But some players believe Arrowhead has already hinted at plans to bring back another one of the first game’s factions: the Illuminate. The Illuminate were especially dangerous in the first Helldivers since some of their units could cloak themselves, making them almost invisible, and alter peoples’ minds. On Feb. 25, Reddit user stodal also claimed to have found references to the Illuminate and its enemy types in Helldivers 2‘s files.

While unconfirmed, it’d make sense for Arrowhead to add at least one more faction. Aside from the fact Helldivers 2 has two factions compared to the first game’s three, players are bound to get tired of fighting the same alien bugs and robots over and over. A third faction, be it the Illuminate or something else, would reintroduce an element of unpredictability as players adjust to the new enemy type and formulate new strategies.

We’ll be sure to keep this article updated whenever Arrowhead provides official info.