Does Helldivers 2 have vehicles?

Helldivers 2 provides plenty of tools to assist you in the battle to defend Super Earth, though the availability, or lack of availability, of vehicles in the game has caused some confusion.

Helldivers 2 has enjoyed considerable success since launching on Feb. 8 despite persistent server issues and, once they’re resolved, the attention of developer Arrowhead Games will shift to focus on future updates.

With the plethora of Stratagems you can call in when playing Helldivers 2, you’d be forgiven for assuming that vehicles will also be at your disposal to pilot and deploy, but that’s not currently the case.

Are there vehicles you can control in Helldivers 2?

Taxi service. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, there are no vehicles in Helldivers 2 that you can control while embarking on missions at launch. Instead, the only vehicle at your disposal is the Destroyer you use for transport and to call in Stratagems, which acts as your main hub.

The original Helldivers game did include vehicles to use while traversing on land, including tanks and motorbikes, so the absence of vehicles in Helldivers 2 may raise eyebrows. However, their omission at launch does not mean they will never feature in Helldivers 2.

Will vehicles be added to Helldivers 2?

Vehicles may be added to Helldivers 2 as part of a future update to the title, but there is no guarantee or confirmation at this time. Developer Arrowhead Games has committed to providing updates, and further details could be shared as part of the developer roadmap, but much of the future is uncertain.

No specific reveal date for the Helldivers 2 roadmap has been shared, though we know it is in the works following comments from devs in the official Discord channel. Vehicles may be further away than other updates, as there’s been no hint of them just yet. A teaser ahead of the launch showed that Mechs are on the horizon and are set to be introduced “soon after launch” but there has been no such tease for vehicles at this time and the expectation for their addition is based solely on their inclusion in the original Helldivers.