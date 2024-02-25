Helldivers 2 fans desperately want a Halo-style armor customization system

With all the fantastic content already present in Helldivers 2, one thing appears to be missing—armor customization. Naturally, the fans are already begging the developers to add such a system, and hopefully make it similar to what the Halo franchise has.

As things stand, players can only unlock particular armor sets, including a body suit, a helmet, and a cape, without the possibility of going into the details of customizing these items themselves. In a wish to make Helldivers 2 feel more personal and immersive, a Feb. 24 Reddit thread cropped up expressing the “desperate need” for customization, with Halo Reach to serve as the template. The thread garnered hundreds of players agreeing to the idea and providing their own, hoping that developer Arrowhead Game Studios would deliver.

One top reply argued how it would be great to be able to match the colors of helmets and body armor, as they often feel like separate pieces even if they come from the same set. Another said that all armor pieces should have an alt color option at the very least so pieces from different armor sets could be matched better.

The mismatched feeling of armor in Helldivers 2 is often very striking, especially when you opt to take a cape that is entirely out of place color-wise from the rest of your set. The original post’s provided example system, present in Halo Reach, might just be the ultimate catch-all solution for the lack of armor customization in Helldivers 2, as it’s simple yet effective in giving the player base some level of personalization.

If you were to ask me, what the game is missing is not only armor customization but weapon upgrades as well. There are only so many weapons with armor-piercing rounds in Helldivers 2, making some entirely obsolete, and it’d make a big difference to have a wider variety of armor-piercing options to take against the Automaton threat. Helldivers 2 is a live-service title, after all, so I expect some of these systems to find their way into the game at some point in time. Perhaps when the devs are done fixing the servers.