Helldivers 2 Update 1.000.12 patch notes: Server cap finally raised & major cinematics fix

Arrowhead Game Studios is not resting on its laurels as it’s already back with the 1.000.12 update for Helldivers 2, and the full rundown of the patch notes is presented to you by yours truly.

After barely having time to take in and absorb the good work of the 1.000.11 update, Arrowhead Game Studios has struck with yet another update—and it’s easily one of the most significant yet.

Arguably the biggest annoyance and frustration for Helldivers 2 players has been servers. The weight the Helldivers 2 servers have had to bear has been too great. This is why there are daily questions regarding the overall server status, as well as questions about whether the shooter will get more servers. These musings have finally been addressed with the new update.

Everything included in Helldivers 2’s 1.000.12 update (Feb. 23)

Woah, we’re halfway there. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The server cap has increased

The Helldivers 2 1.000.12 update makes about the fewest changes of any patch we’ve seen so far. However, the news that Arrowhead has raised the server cap is genuinely fantastic news—as I’m sure any Helldivers 2 player losing their mind queueing will tell you.

While the developer has not indicated by how much, a server cap increase is welcomed, and should mean you can spend less time waiting to play, and more time shooting to slay.

Cinematics don’t outstay their welcome

The only other tweak in the new update has been “Fixed issue where some players would get stuck in cinematics for an extended period of time.”

Chances are, this may have never happened to you at any point. If you were one of the lucky ones, then nothing should change in this regard. If you did encounter this experience though, then your Helldivers 2 cutscene time should be more fruitful, and engaging, and allow you to move on as soon as the glorious piece of footage has finished.

A ton of unresolved issues still

As we pointed out in the Feb. 22, update, the incomings of improvements and repairs are also leading to a ton of counter-problems. Issues that “were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on” include a PS5 error code at the login screen, UI issues, random disconnects, armor value displaying incorrectly, and many more.

If you’re curious, the full extent of the known problems can be viewed here in the latest Helldivers 2 Discord post concerning the 1.000.12 patch notes.