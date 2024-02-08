Helldivers 2 price: Is it free to play?

Helldivers 2 is such a drastic change from the original. The proposition surely has you intrigued and interested in the cost of the title and whether or not killing aliens is free.

Going from a top-down shooter to a fully third-person, better-budgeted shooter with a more premium finish is what the doctor ordered. Nine years after the first title, Arrowhead Game Studios returns with Helldivers 2—the perfect exercise in alien execution.

The vision is bolder, the guns are bigger, and it means the project has to recoup the costs somewhere. So let’s take a look at Helldivers 2 and if it’s free-to-play.

Is Helldivers 2 free-to-play?

Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

The new world of Helldivers 2 is not free-to-play, and if you want to get involved with the team, you’ll have to pay the asking price on either PlayStation 5 or PC.

Don’t get too downhearted about Helldivers 2 not being free-to-play because there are two big pluses concerning the shooter. Its RRP of $39.99 is a lot more welcoming and enticing than some of the $69.99 behemoths on the market.

Helldivers 2 is also confirmed to be getting a bunch of free post-launch DLC in the form of new enemies, a different set of new Biomes to explore, and fresh missions and rewards.

If this isn’t enough to convince you, there’s a good chance it will be a PS Plus Essential title or arrive on Extra or Premium versions of the service in the future.

Say you do end up enlisting in the Helldivers 2 forces, it’ll be important to know the ins and outs of the Helldivers 2 trophy list and ff it has crossplay for you to join forces across platforms.