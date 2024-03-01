Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 lead tries to debunk weapon meta, but players want to know the hidden stats

The Ministry of Truth isn't telling Helldivers everything about their guns.
Image of Alexis Walker
Alexis Walker
|
Published: Mar 1, 2024 12:42 pm
Helldivers 2 soldier holding launcher in close up shot of opening
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The battle against the Automatons and Terminids isn’t the only one heating up in Helldivers 2 recently. The community’s divided between a hardcore meta-oriented crowd and those pioneering a casual mentality. Today, Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt announced support for the latter, telling players to “use the [weapon] you like.”

Recommended Videos

In his attempt to downplay the current meta, he revealed guns in Helldivers 2 have “maybe 50 stats in total,” despite only four being visible in-game. His point was that comparisons utilizing those four stats were meaningless, as they function more as “guidelines” than a meaningful indication of a weapon’s strength versus its contemporaries. However, this has only led some players to demand the hidden stats be made available too, and others even dismissed the argument outright.

The shotgun SG-225 Breaker, as shown from the Warbond Menu in Helldivers 2.
The SG-225 Breaker continues to dominate the conversation when it comes to Helldivers 2’s best gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Multiple replies to the original post highlight this, with requests for Arrowhead to “implement all the stats,” most likely through an advanced information tab. Still, that wouldn’t solve the inherent disconnect between the two warring factions in the playerbase. Regardless of stats, the SG-225 Breaker has become an immediate go-to pick for a lot of Helldivers, with many convinced other guns can’t compete based on the comments stating the shotgun “outshines basically all of them.

When the discussion moved to Reddit, the majority of players were supportive of the message to use what you like, but still saw the post as something of an “odd take.”

“Of course we are going to rely on the stats the game shows us to decide what weapon is most efficient,” read one comment, with another noting the current suite of available stats “feel misleading and useless.” If Arrowhead’s goal is to promote gun and build diversity, de-mystifying the numbers more could lead to an even narrower definition of what’s good. But when players feel the limited information they’re permitted to peruse doesn’t give an accurate indication of a gun’s functionality, more needs to be done to make the information meaningful.

Regardless of what the stats do or don’t show, the reality is some players at the higher levels of difficulty are getting kicked from lobbies if they aren’t rocking what’s considered “meta”—items such as the Breaker shotgun and the Railgun Stratagem. Even with Pilestedt’s seal of approval for those who want to break free of those chains and rely more on feel, a balance pass might be needed for the more stubborn elements of the playerbase to loosen up their attitude toward the loadouts of their squadmates.

related content
Read Article ‘Don’t be a fascist’: Helldivers 2 dev urges players to help newcomers
Four helldivers walking with a super earth flag in the background
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
‘Don’t be a fascist’: Helldivers 2 dev urges players to help newcomers
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 1, 2024
Read Article How to get the SG-8S Slugger in Helldivers 2
SG-8S Slugger overview in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get the SG-8S Slugger in Helldivers 2
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 1, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Don’t be a fascist’: Helldivers 2 dev urges players to help newcomers
Four helldivers walking with a super earth flag in the background
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
‘Don’t be a fascist’: Helldivers 2 dev urges players to help newcomers
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 1, 2024
Read Article How to get the SG-8S Slugger in Helldivers 2
SG-8S Slugger overview in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get the SG-8S Slugger in Helldivers 2
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 1, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 1, 2024
Author
Alexis Walker
Alexis is a freelance journalist hailing from the UK. After a number of years competing on international esports stages, she transitioned into writing about the industry in 2021 and quickly found a home to call her own within the vibrant communities of the looter shooter genre. Now she provides coverage for games such as Destiny 2, Halo Infinite and Apex Legends.