The cockpit of the Super Destroyer in Helldivers 2 with the Galactic War console and Hellpods visible in Helldivers 2.
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Companion App, explained

Democracy never sleeps.
Edward Strazd
Published: Apr 22, 2024 09:58 am

The Galactic War rages on even when you’re not playing Helldivers 2. Events on the front happen all the time, and for you to keep on top of everything that’s going on in the game, players have developed the Helldviers 2 Companion App.

What is the Helldivers 2 Companion App?

Helldivers 2 Companion App home page
We need you, Helldiver.

Helldivers 2 Companion App is a fan-made website that displays the current state of the Galactic War in Helldivers 2. According to the creator, the app takes data from the public Helldivers 2 API, ensuring every Helldiver knows when they’re needed back on the front.

The website displays every planet currently active, its liberation percentage, environmental effects, and all the other stats you can find using the map on the Super Destroyer inside the game. You can also see the current Major Order, its progress, and any announcements made by Super Earth.

The app is ad-free (although you can find some Helldivers-themed advertisements) and stays true to the Helldivers 2 design. It’s perfect if you can’t log in but still want to know what’s going on in the game.

How to use the Helldivers 2 Companion App

Helldivers 2 Companion App planet inspect screen
The situation doesn't look promising.

To access the Helldivers 2 Companion App, head to its website. On the main page, you can see currently playable planets. Planets featured in the ongoing Major Order have a timer at the top, displaying an estimated time to victory and mission time limit.

Select any planet to check out more detailed stats, including how many Helldivers are deployed on it, current and estimated hold over the planet, and much more. These stats are not limited to the active planets. Feel free to open the galactic map at the bottom of the screen and inspect every other planet in the galaxy.

There are News and Order tabs in the top-right corner to check announcements and Major Order progress. You can also find some fun Super-Ads there, like the Termicide Spray against Terminids. Don’t try to close these ads, though, unless you want to see a Democracy Enforcement Officer at your doorstep.

