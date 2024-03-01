‘Don’t be a fascist’: Helldivers 2 dev urges players to help newcomers

Spreading managed democracy is not something you can do alone. Your fellow Helldivers are just as important to the cause as you are, and Helldivers 2 developers stand strong on that.

Since the release of Helldivers 2, there has been a visible rise in player toxicity, with less experienced players often getting kicked out of the lobby. On March 1, Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt shared a post on Twitter/X, encouraging players to teach newcomers and show them the ropes. “Fight together. Don’t be a [fascist],” the post reads, adding that players should give new recruits their shield backpacks and railguns because a true Helldiver can do without them.

Have you enjoyed Helldivers 2 so far? Image via Arrowhead Studios

Players were quick to praise the post and spread the love for democracy and their fellow brothers in arms across social media. “Helldiver, if you are that level 3 democracy bringer and keep getting kicked, dm me. I’ll give you a shield pack and a railgun with very democratic pleasure,” a player on Reddit wrote, with others agreeing that it costs nothing to show new players the ropes and ensure they’re having fun in the game.

Helldivers 2 has gathered a community with an incredible spirit of camaraderie, which is exactly what Super Earth needs in these unsettling times. One of the recent displays of the community’s strength was when a player known as GantzTheDemon was seen killing a teammate multiple times immediately after reinforcing. That act turned Gantz into public enemy number one, with Helldivers hunting him down on social media and even an official Discord releasing a message saying that “GantzTheDemon has committed an act of unspeakable betrayal.”

So the next time you encounter a Helldiver with a fresh cape, make sure to give them a helping hand. Only together can we ensure the safety of Super Earth and prevent something like the Malevelon Creek loss from happening again.