Malevelon Creek has fallen, but Helldivers 2 players aren’t giving up on beloved battlefield

If the lush jungles of Malevelon Creek turn to steel, we shall make it ash.
Andrej Barovic
Published: Feb 28, 2024 04:16 pm
A Helldivers 2 player looking at Automaton factories in the distance on Malevelon Creek.
The time has come: Malevelon Creek has fallen into Automaton hands, and the Government of Super Earth has ordered a retreat. But Helldivers 2 players aren’t giving up, as the battle for reconquering the beloved jungle world begins anew.

Malevelon Creek has become one of the most widespread memes related to Helldivers 2, often dubbed “Space Vietnam” after hundreds of thousands of players joined in to fight off the Automaton menace in its lush jungles. Sadly, in spite of all the efforts made to establish permanent control of the war-torn world, the robots have pushed the Helldivers back. Malevelon Creek was set to a Liberation campaign in Helldivers 2 on Feb. 28, spawning numerous memes and reactions from the community, with some comparing it to Halo‘s fall of Reach.

Malevelon Creek spawned as a widespread meme in the Helldivers 2 community due to it being the first and primary planet of the Severin sector, currently controlled by the bloodthirsty Automaton faction. Players have been spending the past few weeks ceaselessly fighting the robots to liberate the planet and open up the rest of the sector, but to no avail. Recently, a controversy emerged where patriotic Helldivers blamed medal farmers for contributing to the Automaton cause due to their abandoning operations to only play the “kill Automatons” missions. That was then debunked by the developers, leading to confusion as to why worlds keep falling to the enemy, with Draupnir being one of the previous examples. Perhaps we, the people, are incompetent and unworthy of carrying the banner of Super Earth across the stars.

Malevelon Creek on the Galactic War map in Helldivers 2.
Malevelon Creek is currently active, with Super Earth on the attacking side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Malevelon Creek front has since reopened, eating up over 36,000 Helldiver lives (and a million Automatons) in the few hours of active warfare. We salute all the Super Earth patriots who gave their lives to defending Democracy and ensuring the Galaxy retains the holy right to vote.

Helldivers 2
Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.