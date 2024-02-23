Helldivers 2 Reinforce code: How to revive teammates

There is no shortage of death in Helldivers 2, and while you’re going to mow down plenty of bugs and bots in defense of Super Earth, you’re inevitably going to die yourself or lose a teammate. When someone on the team needs a revive, it’s time to Reinforce the team.

In Helldivers 2, players make use of deployable Strategems to call in support weapons and explosive ordinances. While players get to pick and customize their loadout before dropping in, every Helldiver gets access to a couple of default Strategems that they’ll certainly use more than once, including Reinforce.

Reinforcing, or reviving, teammates isn’t as straightforward as you might think, though.

How to use the Reinforce Strategem to revive teammates in Helldivers 2

The Reinforce Strategem can be used to revive teammates by opening the Strategem menu and hitting the directional key prompt: Up-Down-Left-Right-Up.

Maybe get that Reinforce beacon ready. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Calling in a Reinforce Strategem will redeploy and drop in any teammates who have been killed, provided you have enough remaining Reinforce uses. By default, a squad gets 20 revives through Reinforce. After throwing the Reinforce Strategem beacon, the teammate will drop in the beacon’s near vicinity. If multiple teammates are dead, you only need to call Reinforce once, but it will spend multiple uses if several Helldivers are coming back.

The greatest challenge when using the Reinforce Strategem will be trying to quickly call down reinforcements during a hectic moment or when you’re currently being overrun. If you’re dead and you haven’t been revived, you can hit Spacebar to alert your teammates and request a Reinforce.

Reinforce will become unavailable if you run out of uses, if the mission timer expires, or if there’s an active jammer that’s preventing any Strategem from being used.