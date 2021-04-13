Crossroads pack bundle now available in Hearthstone shop

If you’re looking to beef up your Hearthstone collection with some Standard-ready cards, you’re in luck.

Blizzard Entertainment has a pretty fair deal going right now through a new Forged in the Barrens-themed bundle.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion has been out for nearly over two weeks and the first round of nerfs are on their way. That means after today you should have a decent idea of which decks are safe to invest in.

The Crossroads bundle includes two Legendary cards from Forged in the Barrens, as well as five Forged in the Barrens packs. In addition to the Forged goodies, you’ll also get five packs from the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Scholomance Academy, and Ashes of Outland expansions.

All of the packs included in the bundle will contain cards that can be used in Standard play. If you’ve been holding off on Standard due to fear of nerfs, you can check out which cards are getting adjusted with patch 20.0.2 here.

Now that we have an idea of which decks are taking a hit, now is a great time to get into Standard Hearthstone. The Crossroads bundle provides some decent value, hitting you with 20 packs and two Legendaries for $19.99.

You’ll be able to purchase the Crossroads Bundle from now until April 26. If you’re a Standard player with a collection in need of a tune-up, it’s probably worth your money.