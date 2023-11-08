Hearthstone patch changes hint towards future Steam release

Overwatch did it, Diablo followed, and now new signs point to Hearthstone being the latest Blizzard title to join the evergrowing Steam library.

Included in the Patch 28.0 changes for Hearthstone was an update tagged “Global_Error_Steam_Account_Linking”, spotted by Hearthpwn on Nov. 7. This is all it took for speculation to brew that, indeed, Hearthstone is next to jump on the Valve bandwagon.

Right now there has been no official announcement that Hearthstone would be making its way to Steam. However, adding in text for a situation where a user’s Steam account could not be linked to BattleNet doesn’t make a lot of sense unless this integration is in the works.

Furthermore, another Blizzard game joining Steam isn’t something outlandish to expect. In 2023 we’ve seen both Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 make their way to Valve’s platform with varying degrees of success.

Given the state Hearthstone’s player base appears to be in, a move to Steam could be exactly what it needs to see a boost of fresh players taking to the game. It has been 10 years since the hit Blizzard card game first launched, and as you’d expect most of the people still playing are longtime fans so any way to get new blood in the mix is welcomed.

On top of that, being on Steam would mean players using the Steam Deck who previously wouldn’t have access to the game now do, so that’s another avenue to bring in more Hearthstone hopefuls to the game as it approaches double digits in age.

Not every PC gamer has BattleNet installed on their system but the majority likely have Steam ready to go, so in our opinion, should this line of code result in Hearthstone coming to the platform, it’s an all-around win.

We suggest that fans hold their breath for now and wait for official word about the game’s addition to Steam before getting their hopes up.