Is the Blizzcon 2023 Legendary Pack worth it?

It depends on how much you play.

BlizzCon is just around the corner, and during the event, Blizzard has prepared two celebratory packs of in-game items up for grabs. Between the two packs, should you go for the Epic or the more expensive Legendary Pack?

Here’s what we think.

What’s in the Blizzcon 2023 Packs?

There are loads of Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, and WoW goodies in both BlizzCon packs but the Legendary pack has significantly more items than the Epic pack.

Here’s what’s in both packs:

What’s in the BlizzCon 2023 Epic Pack?

BlizzCon 2023 Epic Pack. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

WoW : Ysergle pet and Chilling Celebration Banner toy

: Ysergle and Chilling Celebration Banner Diablo 4 : Lapisvein mount , Cobalt Ensign mount trophy , and Demon-Mother Countenance mount trophy

: Lapisvein , Cobalt Ensign , and Demon-Mother Countenance Overwatch 2 : 1,000 Credits , Murky Weapon Charm , and Mystery Name Card

: , Murky Weapon , and Mystery Hearthstone: BlizzCon 2023 Cardback , five standard packs , and five golden standard packs

, standard , and golden standard Warcraft Rumble : Murloc Player Portal and Murloc Kobold Skin

: Murloc and Murloc Kobold 10 percent Blizzard Gear Store Discount for one item

For $29.99, you get quite a variety of cosmetic items, trinkets, and a few mounts. If you are playing a couple of Blizzard games actively or on and off, the Epic pack may be worth it.

What’s in the BlizzCon 2023 Legendary Pack?

BlizzCon 2023 Legendary Pack. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Legendary Pack has everything included in the Epic Pack. In addition, you also get the following things:

WoW : Bound Blizzard flying mount

: Bound Blizzard Diablo 4 Midnight Harness mount armor and Premium Battle Pass

Midnight Harness armor and Overwatch 2 : Season 7 Premium Battle Pass , Drowned Warrior Sigma Epic Skin

: Season 7 , Drowned Warrior Sigma Hearthstone : Mystery Signature Legendary Card

: Mystery Signature Warcraft Rumble: Murloc Tower Skin

For an additional $20, you get two battle passes, a few more mounts, and a couple of cosmetic items.

Is the Blizzcon 2023 Legendary Pack worth it?

It depends on how often and how many Blizzard games you play.

If you’re actively playing Blizzard games, especially Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, the Legendary pack is a no-brainer. It gives you more than enough items and passes well worth their value when you consider the full $49.99 price tag.

However, if you’re not active or only have time to play one Blizzard game, the Legendary Pack is a hard sell. Yes, the extra cosmetics are nice, and even if you don’t use some of them, it’s nice to have them on your account.

What can be difficult to justify are the two battle passes, one for Overwatch 2 and one for Diablo 4. Don’t get me wrong, having a battle pass is great and can be a great motivator to play a game even more. The problem comes when you have two active battle passes for two games that need to be played frequently. If you can manage this, more power to you.

Unfortunately, it’s most of us only have enough time to work on one battle pass at a time. And seeing how both passes have an expiration date and require a lot of time to complete, there’s a good chance you’ll neglect one of them.

So, unless you have plenty of time for more than one Blizzard game or you really want those few extra cosmetic items, I recommend you stick with the regular Epic Pack.