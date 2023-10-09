Loads of Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, and WoW goodies in exclusive BlizzCon 2023 collection

After three years, Blizzard’s annual BlizzCon showcase is finally back in person, and even if you can’t be in California for the event, there’s still plenty to celebrate with various digital items.

The 2023 BlizzCon online collection bundles include exclusive skins, mounts, and more for a range of Blizzard titles. This year, the BlizzCon collection focuses on items for Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, and World of Warcraft.

There are two different bundles available this year; an Epic and a Legendary collection. The Epic collection includes a smaller selection of items, while the Legendary pack will have all your favorite characters fully kitted out in BlizzCon gear.

Though the appeal of these BlizzConn packs may only really extend to hardcore fans of Blizzard’s main titles, the exclusivity of the items may even draw casual fans of one game to take a second look. Both packs are available now.

Both packs include items for Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, WoW, Hearthstone, and Warcraft Rumble, alongside a 10 percent discount coupon for one item on the Blizzard Gear Store. The Epic Pack is $29.99 while the Legendary Pack is $20 more, at $49.99.

In comparison to the hefty $300 price tag on BlizzCon 2023 tickets to see the event in person, paying $50 for a Legendary pack and then watching the event from the comfort of your gaming chair seems like a lot of players’ best bet.

BlizzCon 2023 digital items, Legendary Pack. Image via Blizzard.

This year’s key items are a new Epic-tier Sigma skin for Overwatch 2, the Bound Blizzard flying mount for WoW, and a new mount, mount trophy, and mount armor for Diablo 4. Both bundles also include multiple Hearthstone card packs and Murloc-themed cosmetics for Warcraft Rumble. The biggest draw for players this year may be the premium battle passes for Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 in the Legendary Pack. These passes normally cost around $10, but with all of the other items included in the Legendary Pack, you’ll be getting both at discounts.

In addition, for Overwatch 2 players, the Legendary Pack also includes 1,000 credits on top of getting next season’s pass. You can go on to use those credits to buy skins in the shop or breeze through unlocking more levels of the battle pass.

If you’re a fan of multiple Blizzard titles, you’ll definitely want to grab all these BlizzCon 2023 digital goodies. As we’ve seen with other BlizzCon drops in years past, these items often go on to be some of the rarest cosmetics in their respective titles.

