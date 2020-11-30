The 7 best SFX power supplies in 2020

SFX power supplies are used in small factor cases like Micro ATX and Mini ITX to power the motherboard and other components. They are more compact than regular ATX power supplies but deliver similar power outputs.

Because SFX power supplies are smaller, they often have smaller fans that have to work harder to maintain cooling. Recently fanless power supplies have also become available. It’s possible to add an ATX power supply to some smaller cases, but the larger size and longer cables can take up too much space. Having less space means your computer runs hotter, and there may be less space to add other components. Many SFX power supplies can be added to an ATX case using a bracket. A smaller power supply means more room for other parts.

With so many different power supplies on the market, it can be hard to choose the best one for your computer. We’ve made a list of the best SFX power supplies for your small-factor build.

SilverStone Technology 800W SFX-L

The Silverstone Technology 800W SFX-L is an absolute beast of a power supply and can handle the most demanding builds. It pushes out a whopping 800-watts yet manages to stay relatively quiet. The 120mm cooling fan has a semi-fanless operation and only spins when it’s needed.

Not only does this power supply have a large output, but it’s incredibly efficient. It has an 80 Plus Titanium certification, which means it operates at 90-percent efficiency at 10-percent power load. The modular design allows you to only connect the cables you need to save space. All the wires are included in the box, but there’s no adapter to fit it on an ATX case. The Silverstone Technology 800W is one of the best SFX power supplies you can get, and the price isn’t bad.

Corsair SF Series SF750

The Corsair SF750 is a top-of-the-range power supply with a price to match. It pushes out 750 watts and uses durable electrolytic capacitors to enhance its reliability and lifespan. This power supply is also 80 Plus Platinum certified, meaning it has exceptional efficiency of up to 92 percent. The large 92mm fan only works when it’s needed, so you don’t have to hear it all the time. It still does an impressive job everything cool.

One of the cool things about this power supply is that it can also work on an ATX case. It comes with longer modular cables to fit the more massive case, and it also comes with the adapter bracket. The Corsair SF750 boasts terrific performance and should be enough for any small factor build.

Seasonic Focus SGX-650

The Seasonic Focus SGX-650 has slightly less power output but still offers impressive performance. It has a 650-watt power output and has an 80 plus gold certification, meaning it works at 90 percent efficiency at 50 percent system load. The modular design makes it simple to use, and it also comes with all the standard cables, including the AC power cord, 24-pin ATX connector, and two SATA cables.

Thermal protection consists of a 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing fan that generates less noise and vibration than ball-bearing fans. The Seasonic SGX-650 also has a 10-year warranty that’s longer than most rivals. It’s worth a look if you have a small form factor case, but the single EPS connector might not be compatible with some motherboards.

SilverStone Technology SST-NJ450-SXL

The Silverstone Technology SST-NJ450-SXL is the perfect solution if you hate fan noise. It has no fan and is covered with heatsinks instead. Even without a fan, it doesn’t get very hot or lose any performance. This power supply has a 450-watt output and also comes with an 80 Plus Platinum Certification.

As expected, it has a modular design and comes with all the required cables, including the 24-pin ATX connector, two PCIe connectors, and an EPS cable. This power supply also comes with a bracket to fit ATX cases, but you’ll need new cables because the supplied ones are short. The NJ450-SXL is a fantastic choice because it’s so quiet. Its only disadvantage is the short three-year warranty.

Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 450W

The Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 450W has the same power output but comes with an extended seven-year warranty compared to the Silverstone NJ450-SXL’s three years. It uses a conventional 80mm temperature-controlled Smart Fan with a hybrid system that only kicks in when the load is high. This system aids in long-term durability and reduces noise.

All the included cables are flat and flexible and can easily fit in small places. It’s great to use the adapter plate and install this power supply on an ATX case. It’s a terrific option if you need more space in your case for graphics cards or cooling systems. The Toughpower SFX 450W is worth a look if you have a compact case, but it can get loud when under strain.

EVGA SuperNOVA 550 GM

The EVGA SuperNova 550 GM has excellent build-quality and will do an amazing job of powering your motherboard and other components. It has a decent output of 550W, which should be enough for most smaller motherboards. The 92mm fan uses a double ball-bearing design and is very quiet compared to many rivals. It has an Econo-mode and only kicks in if the load is above 30 percent. This power supply has an 80 gold efficiency rating that’s not the best but good enough.

When it comes to build quality, it uses premium components, and even the outer body feels solid. Just like the other power supplies on this list, it has a modular design and comes with all the cables, and an ATX adapter included. The SuperNova 550 GM has outstanding all-around performance but only comes with one EPS connector.

Corsair SF Series SF600

The Corsair SF600 is the smaller sibling of the SF750. It has a 600-watt output and uses many of the same components like the 92mm fan and Japanese capacitors. The SF600 may be cheaper, but it’s just as efficient and has an 80 Plus Platinum certification.

There’s quite a significant price difference between the two, and the SF600 might be a better option if you don’t need so much power. Included in the box are the sleeved cables and the bracket for ATX cases. The Corsair SF600 is worth a look if you want a quality power supply without paying too much.