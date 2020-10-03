The 5 best Android tablets for gaming

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 – Image via Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 – Image via Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e – Image via Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 – Image via Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 – Image via Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e – Image via Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 – Image via Samsung Lenovo Tab M10 – Image via Lenovo Lenovo Tab M10 – Image via Lenovo Google Pixelbook – Image via Google Google Pixelbook – Image via Google

The mobile gaming industry witnessed staggering growth over the past decade. Though most PC and console gamers only remember the industry’s dark days when it was dominated by games like Candy Crush and other pay-to-play titles, the hardware advancements breathed a new life to the platform.

Popular games like PUBG, Fortnite, and League of Legends entered the mobile gaming world as tablets and phones became more powerful. Competitive scenes emerged with countless mobile tournaments, pushing aspiring players to better their gaming conditions. Most mobile gamers prefer tablets over phones due to their larger screens, which makes spotting enemies and landing skill shots easier. It also gets a bit difficult to look at a tiny phone screen for extended periods.

Though Apple takes great pride in offering the fastest chipset inside mobile devices every year, Android tablets are certainly giving a run for its money. The main reason why Android tablets lagged in the rivalry was that manufacturers were mainly focused on the phone market. Things changed for the better in recent years, and brands like Samsung, Google, and Lenovo filled the market with viable options.

Take note of your favorite mobile game’s system requirements before pulling the trigger on any of the following tablets. Going overboard in terms of specs can help you unlock higher frame rates and serve as futureproof options as mobile games keep evolving.

Here are the best Android tablets you can buy to take your mobile gaming experience to the next level.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7 Plus

The key to staying relevant in the tablet business is keeping up with the latest processor releases. Samsung generally works with Qualcomm, and a new Snapdragon processor release means it may be time to refresh its tablet line.

The Galaxy Tab series mostly consists of tablets with premium specs, and the S7 line can be considered as the best Android tablets that are currently available. You can choose between the six or 8GB RAM versions, and both use a Snapdragon 865+ processor. An 8000 mAh battery powers S7’s 11-inch, 1600×2560 display. The HDR10+ and 120 Hz screen isn’t an AMOLED, however, so you’ll need to splurge for an S7+ if that’s what you’re after.

S7’s IPS LCD screen still offers excellent image quality, and it’s pretty much the only difference between the plus and non-plus model. The other improvement on S7+ is its 10090 mAh battery.

The storage options for both models range from 128GB to 512GB storage. You can also boost your maximum capacity with a microSD card, which is always a plus if you also enjoy consuming content offline. There isn’t a 3.5mm jack on either of the tablets, meaning you’ll need a dongle or wireless earbuds to go along with your tablet to enhance your gaming experience.

S7 and S7+ also support Stylus and Samsung’s DeX technology, which helps them double as a PC alternative whenever you need one. Considering the specs on these monsters, it should be a walk in the park for them.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7 Plus dimensions: 0.25 by 6.51 by 9.99 inches

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6/S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 – Image via Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 – Image via Samsung

The new may look and better, but it may not be the best option for your wallet all the time. The arrival of a new model won’t change the internals of last year’s tablet, meaning it will continue to rock the same powerful hardware that made it the powerhouse it was a year ago. In fact, you’ll now be able to get it for cheaper since there’s a new model out.

The Tab S6 boasts the best that 2019 had the offer. Packed with a Snapdragon 855 processor, you can choose to have six or 8GB of RAM on your S6. Its 9720 mAh battery makes sure that you never run out of juice during intense gaming sessions. The 10.5 inch Super AMOLED is excellent for gaming and content consumption.

The stylus support lets you turn the 1600×2560 screen into a blank canvas that you can run wild with your creativity when you aren’t busy gaming, and it’s also great for taking notes.

The difference between S6 Lite and S6 is much more significant than what it was between S7 and S7+, however. S6 Lite was released almost a year after S6’s release and is completely tailored toward budget users. The lite version comes with 4GB of RAM and is equipped with an Exynos 9611 chipset, the Qualcomm equivalent of Snapdragon 835. The TFT capacitive touchscreen of the tablet gets powered by a 7040 mAh battery. The 10.4 inch screen has a resolution of 1200×2000, and the overall gaming performance is still at an acceptable level.

There’s a chance you may experience some stutters with the lite model while playing the most hardware-intensive games, but it’s still capable enough to deliver you a stable gaming experience in most of the games you can find on the Play Store. Both models have a microSD slot, meaning you can expand your storage as much as you want.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 dimensions: 0.22 by 6.28 by 9.63 inches

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite dimensions: 0.28 by 6.07 by 9.63 inches

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4/S5e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 – Image via Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e – Image via Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e – Image via Samsung

Galaxy Tab S4 and S5e are at least two generations behind now, but it doesn’t take away anything from their power. S4 was the flagship model of its time, while S5e was catered more toward gamers on a budget.

Galaxy Tab S4 comes with a Snapdragon 835 processor and two ram options: four and 6GB. Its 10.5-inch, 1600×2560, Super AMOLED display is enough to keep this tablet relevant by itself, and a 7300 mAh battery makes sure you get enough screen time before you start looking for your charging brick.

S5e, on the other hand, hosts a Snapdragon 670 chipset, and you can choose between the four and 6GB RAM versions. The 10.5, 1600×2560 is also a Super AMOLED on this one with a slightly smaller battery at 7040 mAh.

Considering both models have microSD slots, these two should still yield excellent gaming performance, given that you opt-in for the higher RAM versions.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4/S5e dimensions: 0.28 by 6.47 by 9.81 inches

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e dimensions: 0.22 by 6.30 by 9.65 inches

Lenovo Tab M10

Lenovo Tab M10 – Image via Lenovo Lenovo Tab M10 – Image via Lenovo

If your tablet isn’t your primary gaming device and you’re only looking for a place holder, you can certainly do with a cheaper device than the initial options on our list.

Lenovo’s M10 Plus comes with an Helio P22T processor and two RAM options. Though 2GB of RAM will be sufficient for content consumption, you’ll definitely need the 4GB version for any type of gaming.

The tablet carries a 10.3, IPS screen that has a 1200×1920 resolution. MicroSD support also makes up for the low storage options and the 7000 mAh battery is more than enough to challenge its rivals’ screen time.

Lenovo Tab M10 dimensions: 0.33 by 6.66 by 9.57 inches

Google Pixelbook

Google Pixelbook – Image via Google Google Pixelbook – Image via Google

Chromebooks are in a weird state right now. On one side, they’re trying to take down Macbooks, but on the other hand, they’re also becoming tablet alternatives. Google made the Play Store accessible through Chromebooks, and almost all of them can now run Android apps. Since a good chunk of chrome book feature touchscreens, this turns them into great tablets.

Though they’ll be considerably heavier than a traditional tablet, Chromebooks and Pixelbook, in this case, boast PC-level specs. The options seem endless when it comes to Pixel books, you can choose to have an i7 or i5 processor, eight or 16GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB storage.

The main issue with them is making sure that your favorite game can run on a Chromebook. Though most Pixelbooks and Chromebooks can run Android apps, some developers either may not make their games available for Chromebook users. We recommend performing thorough research before getting yourself a Pixelbook for mobile gaming since they’re relatively pricier than an average tablet.

If you like the idea of owning a laptop that can also run mobile games, we recommend checking out other Chromebooks on the market since they are a ton of them with great specs. They’re also priced quite aggressively due to the competition in the market, making it easier to find a bargain.

Pixelbook dimensions: 0.44 by 8.69 by 11.43 inches